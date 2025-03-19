Nestle India brings warmth and togetherness to Maha Kumbh 2025 through unique experiences

Nestlé India brought warmth, comfort, and a sense of community to Maha Kumbh 2025 through vibrant on-ground activations. With iconic brands like MAGGI and KITKAT, the company aims to make the visitors’ experience extra special, offering moments of togetherness, relaxation, and joy amidst the world’s largest cultural gathering.

At the core of these activations were MAGGI’s “2 Minute Apno Ke Liye,” campaign, highlighting MAGGI’s role in bringing people together. MAGGI set up special zones where visitors savoured steaming bowls of MAGGI and captured their “MAGGI Moments.” These zones had dedicated areas for bonfire, to comfort the visitors during the chilly mornings and evenings. As part of this initiative, Nestlé India also distributed 12,000 blankets to Safai Karamcharis and served 2-minute MAGGI meals, celebrating those who have contributed towards making the event possible.

For those seeking relaxation after long and tiring days at the mela, the KITKAT Break Zone Activation brought the “Take a Break” proposition to life. Visitors rested in the specially designed Raen Basera shelters that double as KITKAT Break Zones. The zone also had recycled KITKAT benches, blending comfort with sustainability.