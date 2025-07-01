NIMS University Pioneers Industry-Integrated Education Under Visionary Leadership of Dr. Balvir S. Tomar

At NIMS University, education is not merely about degrees—it’s about preparing leaders for tomorrow’s world. Under the visionary guidance of Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, Founder and Chancellor of NIMS University, the institution is redefining higher education through powerful industry collaborations.

An alumnus of Harvard University and King’s College London, Dr. Tomar brings the finest global educational philosophies to NIMS University, determined to blend world-class academic rigor with practical industry engagement.

Dr. Tomar’s Vision: Global Standards, Local Impact

“Our aim is to provide students in India with the same quality of education and exposure that the world’s best institutions offer,” says Dr. Tomar. “With industry-integrated programs, we ensure our graduates are ready to excel in any part of the world.”

Dr. Tomar’s international experience fuels his mission to transform NIMS University into a hub where academia and industry work hand in hand. He firmly believes that the future belongs to professionals who can bridge theory and practice—and he’s making that vision a reality.

NIMS University’s Industry Collaborations: Shaping Future Professionals

Today, NIMS University stands out as a leader in industry-embedded education, forging partnerships with global and national powerhouses such as EY, Google, Deloitte, KPMG, and OM Logistics. These collaborations empower NIMS students with:

Curriculum Designed with Industry Leaders

NIMS develops its programs in close collaboration with partners, ensuring course content is aligned with the latest industry needs and technological advancements.

Hands-On Practical Experience

Students gain real-world insights by working on live projects, industry case studies, and workshops led by professionals from companies like EY and Deloitte.

Global Certifications

Through partnerships with Google and other tech giants, NIMS students earn prestigious certifications in areas like digital marketing, AI, cloud computing, and data analytics.

Professional Networking and Mentorship

Industry experts regularly engage with students through guest lectures, mentorship programs, and internships, helping them build connections and understand corporate culture.

Enhanced Employability

Graduates emerge as industry-ready professionals, well-equipped to step into roles across consulting, finance, technology, logistics, and more.

Spotlight on Partnerships

EY (Ernst & Young): NIMS collaborates with EY to deliver specialized training in auditing, taxation, consulting, and analytics.

NIMS collaborates with EY to deliver specialized training in auditing, taxation, consulting, and analytics. Google : Equips students with advanced skills in digital tools, AI, and cloud technologies, offering certifications that are globally recognized.

: Equips students with advanced skills in digital tools, AI, and cloud technologies, offering certifications that are globally recognized. Deloitte and KPMG: Partner with NIMS to offer programs in management consulting, risk management, and financial advisory, exposing students to real business challenges.

Partner with NIMS to offer programs in management consulting, risk management, and financial advisory, exposing students to real business challenges. OM Logistics: Provides insights into India’s rapidly growing logistics sector, helping students master supply chain management and modern logistics technologies.

A New Paradigm in Higher Education

Dr. Tomar emphasizes, “The education I experienced at Harvard and King’s College shaped my belief that universities must create professionals who can innovate, lead, and adapt. That’s precisely what we’re achieving at NIMS University through our industry-integrated approach.”

These initiatives not only benefit students but also contribute to national objectives like Skill India and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. By producing skilled, industry-ready graduates, NIMS University is playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s knowledge economy.

Conclusion

NIMS University, under the leadership of Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, is ushering in a new era where global standards meet local aspirations. With industry partnerships at its core, the university ensures students gain both academic excellence and practical skills to thrive in today’s competitive world.

As Dr. Tomar says, “We are committed to transforming lives through education. By integrating industry experience into our academic fabric, NIMS University is preparing students not just for jobs—but for leadership and innovation.”