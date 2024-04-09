Niveus Solutions Wins Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards Twice in a Row

New Delhi (India), April 8:Niveus Solutions, a cloud engineering organization announced today that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards for two categories: ‘Breakthrough Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific' and 'Service Partner of the Year - India'. This makes five awards that Niveus has been recognized by Google Cloud for their outstanding achievements.

Niveus Solutions has been acknowledged for its significant achievements within the Google Cloud ecosystem, notably assisting customers across various industries such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Digital Natives, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and PSUs. The company is celebrated for its deep cloud transformation expertise with industry leaders in the Asia Pacific, delivering comprehensive and impactful digital solutions across sectors.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Niveus Solutions as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

The Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific award recognizes Niveus' exceptional growth and their innovative contributions within their partnership with Google Cloud. Through this collaboration, Niveus has achieved remarkable breakthroughs, leading to an impressive expansion in both their customer base and revenue streams. The Google Cloud Service Partner of the Year - India award celebrates Niveus' dedication to helping Indian innovators from various sectors on their journey to digital transformation. With superior technical capabilities and top-notch service offerings, Niveus is devoted to delivering the best Google Cloud products and solutions as a Service Partner.

"Receiving the Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific and Service Partner of the Year - India awards is a testament to our collective dedication to delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our clients. These accolades underscore our relentless pursuit of excellence and validate our customer-centric approach to providing tailored solutions that address their unique needs and challenges. At Niveus Solutions, we are driven by solving for customers, helping them to navigate their digital transformation journeys with ease and efficiency." said Suyog Shetty, CEO of Niveus Solutions.

Last year marked a milestone for Niveus as they garnered significant recognition with the 2023 Google Cloud 'Services Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific' and 'Expansion Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific’ awards. They have achieved Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Management, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration Specialization, acquiring 45 areas of expertise and 400+ Professional Google Cloud certifications. Beyond accolades, Niveus has been celebrated for its workplace culture, earning the title of Great Place To Work. This recognition speaks volumes about their commitment not only to technological innovation but also to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment. Niveus expanded its team to over 950+ employees across 6+ locations and successfully entered the SEA market.

Among its notable achievements is the development of the super app ‘a', a pioneering initiative designed to provide crucial information and services to Indian citizens. This app is a cornerstone of the 'AI for Maharashtra' initiative, supported by the Government of Maharashtra, with the Deputy CM endorsing the initiative through an MOU signing.

Niveus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a cloud-born engineering services organization founded in 2013. The organization progressed rapidly over the years, making a strategic decision in 2019 to exclusively partner with Google Cloud India and scaling up to be its ‘Premier’ partner in less than two years. The company empowers enterprises to harness the power of cloud services and build resilient infrastructures that scale. Niveus specializes in application modernization, infrastructure modernization, data modernization, data management, cloud consulting, security, and managed services.