The Foremost Leads Story: How Arpit Sharma & Yashvardhan Singh Scaled a ₹9 Crore Company at 20

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3: At just 20 years old, Arpit Sharma and Yashvardhan Singh have built Foremost Leads into a powerhouse in performance marketing, helping businesses generate over ₹9 crore in revenue while launching multiple digital products and services.

Arpit Sharma: From a Retail Store to a Marketing Empire For Arpit Sharma, the inspiration to build something big came from his father's relentless hard work. Growing up in a supportive environment, he had the space to think, plan, and dream. At 16, he started spending time at his father's retail store, Divakar Computronix & Systems, where he developed a deep interest in sales and customer interaction. While many assumed he would take over his father's business, Arpit had other plans. He wanted to Their journey was driven by a relentless desire to create something of their own rather than follow traditional career paths. What started as a vision soon transformed into a thriving company, proving that success isn’t about age but about execution, adaptability, and an unstoppable work ethic. Today, Foremost Leads stands as a testament to what’s possible when ambition meets action.

create something of his own.

At 17, he took an internship at a startup, which became a turning point in his life. Initially joining as a sales intern, he was soon managing multiple responsibilities, gaining firsthand experience in performance marketing, business operations, and leadership. During this time, the idea of Foremost Leads was born.

Arpit knew he needed a strong partner—someone honest, hardworking, and equally ambitious. That's when he approached Yashvardhan Singh, and together, they laid the foundation of what is now one of the most promising marketing agencies in the country.

"People around me always said I was overconfident," Arpit recalls. "But I knew deep down that I was built for something big. I never planned for this, but with God's grace and the legacy of hard work from my father and grandfather, I'm here today."

Yashvardhan Singh: Turning Setbacks into Success

At an age when most are just beginning college, Yashvardhan Singh had already built a seven-figure business. This young entrepreneur from Jaipur has always been driven by the desire to be ahead of the curve, consistently earning the title of "youngest" in every field he ventures into.

While most 14-year-olds focused on schoolwork, Yashvardhan was carving his niche in social media. As one of the youngest Plixxo influencers, he collaborated with leading fashion and cosmetic brands, showcasing an early talent for digital marketing that would prove crucial in his future endeavors.

By 16, his entrepreneurial journey expanded into freelance social media management and video editing. Despite initial success, Yashvardhan realized his freelancing income couldn't match his ambitious dreams. After scoring 89.4% in his 12th board examinations and securing a spot at Delhi University, family circumstances forced him to decline the opportunity.

This setback became a turning point. "That moment of having to let go of my dream college sparked a fire within me,” Yashvardhan recalls. "I made a promise to myself - by the time my peers would graduate from prestigious institutions, I would build something that would surpass their highest packages."

True to his word, Yashvardhan transformed rejection into motivation. While his peers attended traditional classes, he completed over ten internships and continuously explored online business opportunities. The breakthrough came when he partnered with Arpit to establish their performance marketing agency.

Through unwavering dedication, their agency achieved the remarkable milestone of crossing ₹9 crore in revenue for businesses. This success wouldn't have been possible without the support of friends like Tejasvi and especially Arpit, whose dedication helped build a thriving team of 15 people. "Looking back, every 'failure' was actually redirecting me toward my true Calling, Yashvardhan reflects.”

Execution Over Everything

Arpit Sharma and Yashvardhan Singh's success isn't a result of luck—it's the result of relentless execution. While many talk about ideas, they took action and built something remarkable at an age when most are just beginning their careers. Their journey isn't just about their own success—it's about creating a wave of belief that anything is possible. Arpit emphasizes that every idea holds the potential to become a million-dollar business, and the only thing separating dreamers from achievers is execution.

They are deeply committed to helping young entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality. Yashvardhan adds that they have always believed in taking bold steps rather than waiting for the right moment. Success isn't about having resources—it's about having the mindset to create them. Looking ahead, both founders see this as just the beginning. Foremost Leads isn't just a company; it's the foundation of a future unicorn. Their vision is clear: to create lasting impact, disrupt industries, and prove that success isn't defined by age, background, or resources—it's defined by execution.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yashvardhan-founder/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/arpit-sharma-foremost-leads/