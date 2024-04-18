Orris Group: Redefining Elegant Lifestyle in NCR

Orris is a name that stands for trust. It's a word that the company does not just append to itself, but it exemplifies years of hard work and its commitment to its customers. Established in 2006, Orris is a multi-faceted company with interests in real estate, entertainment, hospitality, warehousing parks, and education. Orris also possesses a vast land bank in Delhi/NCR and is home to more than 5000 families. So far it has developed and delivered over 7 million sq. ft. property in NCR which also makes it one of the leading developers in NCR.

Orris Group's dedication to timely delivery, coupled with its commitment to quality and sustainability, sets a benchmark in the real estate sector thus being one of the top real estate developers in ncr. The company's completed projects in the residential segment include Carnation Residency, Sector 85, Gurugram, Aster Court - Sector 85, Gurugram, Orris Aster Court Premier - Sector 85, Gurugram and Woodview Residences - Sector 89 & 90, Gurugram. The list of commercial projects is Floreal Towers, Sector 83, New Gurugram and Market 89 - Sector 89, New Gurugram. Besides two of its projects, Greenopolis - Sector 89, New Gurugram and Godrej Air - Sector 85, New Gurugram are under joint ventures.

Take the case of its residential project Greenopolis in sector 89 of New Gurugram. Launched in 2011, the construction commenced soon after. However, the project faced a massive setback when its JV partner 3C began defaulting on its share and eventually declared bankruptcy in 2020. The case reached NCLT, which in its decision on March 29, 2022 recognised Orris Infrastructure’s unequivocal right over the Greenopolis project. Meanwhile, the project also faced delay on account the pandemic.

Gradually, as the situation transformed for the better, the company got to work. The pace picked up in March 2022, after the NCLT order, and the project was ready for possession in an extremely short period of one year, after which the possession was offered to526 buyers. The entire process exemplifies the company's commitment to delivering high-quality constructions, world-class amenities, and an exceptional lifestyle to its patrons.

Innovative Design for Quality Living

The company’s projects are designedas an environmentally sustainable habitat. They integrate open green spaces, social areas, and infrastructure for a high-quality living experience. It also acts as a vibrant mix of public, semi-public, and private spaces and is interconnected through walkways, enabling a rich community life. Besides, Greenopolis also prioritizes eco-friendliness and physical well-being and is registered under the IGBC Green Homes Rating System.

Strategic Location and Apartment Choices

Further, with its strategic location in Sector 89, Gurugram, Greenopolis offers easy access to key destinations like Dwarka Expressway, NH8, and the International Airport. It is also close to the upcoming Gurugram metro rail network, which was recently announced. A major hallmark of Greenopolis is its vast range of apartment sizes in various configurations. From 2 bedrooms to 4 BHK units with and without study and servant rooms, their sizes range from 1297 sq ft to 2750 sq ft, catering to diverse preferences and lifestyles.

Amenities and Sustainable Infrastructure

Greenopolis also offers a host of amenities including schools, clinics, jogging tracks, shopping plazas, and recreational facilities. Besides its pedestrian-friendly planning, wide sidewalks, and bicycle-oriented streets minimize traffic circulation ensure a green and livable environment.