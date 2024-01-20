Overbooked and Houseful: DrVivekBindra's Flagship Program Draws Huge Crowds

New Delhi (India), January 19: DrVivekBindra, a motivational speaker and business coach, organised the three-day ‘Leadership Funnel Program’ from 12th to 14th January in Chhatarpur, Delhi. This award-winning flagship program, held for the last seven years in different cities, guides businessmen from across the country to advance their businesses.

This three-day overbooked and houseful program was full of different power-packed sessions of 10 to 12 hours daily. DrBindra not only addressed physically present people but also answered their questions and provided them with precise solutions.

What is special about the Leadership Funnel Program?

In this program, participants receive various business opportunities and benefits, including a one-year one-on-one coach facility to take their business forward and 54 business frameworks for the whole year. Moreover, well-known faces and billionaire businessmen from across the country also participate to share their experiences and learning’s to the people.

Prominent Business Experts Became Part of the Program

In this flagship program held in Delhi, many prominent business faces shared their experise with the people. On the first day of the program, Rahul Bhatnagar and SaurabhBhatnagar, founders of the software company “Flexi Funnel” gave some special tips to the people to improve their websites.

On the second day of the program, Abhishek Gupta, founder of the “Starter CFO” company, gave startup advice, while CA VinodRawal shared information related to taxation and finance. This session proved to be very beneficial for the startup people.

On the third day of the program, AshishDawar of “Legal Baba”, an advocate and provides legal advice to people on social media, answered their questions live during the event. He has 2.7 followers on Instagram. Apart from this, social media influencer TusharThapar of “EcomTushar” also gave people solutions to their marketing problems.

Overbooked With Knowledge and People

In this Leadership Funnel Program held from 12th to 14th January, more people than the capacity reached to get business guidance, resulting in a houseful event. In the end, the program participants expressed that they learned detailed information about business that they were not previously aware of.

DrVivekBindra has been organising this Leadership Funnel Program for the last several years with the objective of spreading business awareness among the people.