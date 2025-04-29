Payomatix Set to Explore Strategic Partnership at Dubai Fintech Festival 2025

Built on innovation and focused on growth, Payomatix , one of India’s fastest-growing fintech industries, is set to make a powerful mark at the Dubai Fintech Summit 2025 as a Silver Sponsor. Known for revolutionizing the digital payments space with its unified, secure, and scalable solutions, Payomatix will be welcoming attendees at Booth J4, ready to showcase its innovative services and global ambitions.

The summit, which gathers visionaries, decision-makers, and fintech leaders from across the world, will witness Ms. Ruchi Rathor, the Founder and Director of Payomatix, taking the spotlight as a keynote speaker.

Purpose-Driven Participation

For Payomatix, attending DFS 2025 is not just about showcasing its products—it’s about establishing meaningful partnerships and co-creating solutions for tomorrow’s financial needs.

“Dubai is the future of fintech infrastructure and innovation,” says Mr. Prabhjot Singh Saathi, CEO of Payomatix. “Our goal here is to understand global pain points, explore regional partnerships, and share how our platform can solve cross-functional payment challenges across borders.”

From discussing compliance complexities to offering insight on multi-channel transaction flows, Payomatix is committed to position itself as a valuable ally in the fintech community beyond India.

Meet the Team Fueling Payomatix's Momentum

Leading the charge into Dubai’s global fintech scene is a diverse, experienced, and highly-driven team. In addition to Ms. Ruchi Rathor, several key members of Payomatix will represent the company at the summit:

Mr. Anirudh Pratap Singh – Chief Technology Officer (CTO): The brain behind Payomatix’s technical infrastructure, ensuring it’s robust, scalable, and secure.

– Chief Technology Officer (CTO): The brain behind Payomatix’s technical infrastructure, ensuring it’s robust, scalable, and secure. Mr. Anurag Pratap Singh – Chief Financial Officer (CFO): The strategist managing the financial direction and sustainable growth of the company.

– Chief Financial Officer (CFO): The strategist managing the financial direction and sustainable growth of the company. Mr. Prabhjot Singh Saathi – Chief Executive Officer (CEO): A growth enabler focused on scaling business operations and forging key global partnerships.

– Chief Executive Officer (CEO): A growth enabler focused on scaling business operations and forging key global partnerships. Mr. Harshal Sharma – Vice President, Marketing: The voice behind the brand, responsible for building Payomatix’s strong digital presence and communications.

– Vice President, Marketing: The voice behind the brand, responsible for building Payomatix’s strong digital presence and communications. Mr. Kaustav Sarkar – Senior Manager, Sales: A key figure in strengthening global relationships and executing strategic initiatives.

– Senior Manager, Sales: A key figure in strengthening global relationships and executing strategic initiatives. Ms. Komal and Mr. Ashutosh – Assistant Managers, Sales: Actively working on client acquisition and support across global markets.

– Assistant Managers, Sales: Actively working on client acquisition and support across global markets. Ms. Ekshita Arora – Senior Manager, Sales: Playing a vital role in operational efficiency and client management.

Together, this team reflects the collective strength, expertise, and forward-thinking approach that defines Payomatix’s growing influence in the fintech space.

Booth J4 – Explore the Future of Payments

Payomatix’s presence at Booth J4 will offer visitors an in-depth look at its comprehensive service suite:

Comprehensive Payment Solutions: A powerful ecosystem featuring payment orchestration and cashier services, giving businesses a unified dashboard to manage multiple payment methods, providers, and channels through one seamless platform.

A powerful ecosystem featuring payment orchestration and cashier services, giving businesses a unified dashboard to manage multiple payment methods, providers, and channels through one seamless platform. Global Pay-ins & Pay-outs: Businesses can send and receive money across countries with ease, speed, and compliance, making global expansion a reality.

Businesses can send and receive money across countries with ease, speed, and compliance, making global expansion a reality. Alternative Payment Methods (APMs): Supporting card processing, bank transfers, and more to offer customers their preferred way to pay, no matter where they are.

Supporting card processing, bank transfers, and more to offer customers their preferred way to pay, no matter where they are. Banking as a Services (baas): Revolutionize financial services with our Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution—powering Utility Payments, and Mobile ATMs with secure, seamless, and efficient infrastructure.

Revolutionize financial services with our Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution—powering Utility Payments, and Mobile ATMs with secure, seamless, and efficient infrastructure. Security and Compliance Tools: PCI DSS-compliant infrastructure, built-in fraud prevention, AML capabilities, and real-time monitoring make Payomatix a secure choice for enterprises.

Live product demos and one-on-one consultations will be available for businesses looking to explore a future-proof payment partner.

Strengthening Global Footprint – Vision for GCC & EMEA

The Dubai Fintech Summit isn’t just a showcase for Payomatix—it’s a statement of intent. With sights firmly set on the GCC and EMEA regions, The company operates across the Middle East and global markets, offering comprehensive services and fostering strategic partnerships.

“We believe the GCC is on the brink of a fintech revolution,” says CEO Mr. Prabhjot Singh Saathi. “With our adaptable platform and market-ready services, we are here not just to participate—but to lead.”

This vision also includes building infrastructure for local payment integrations, enabling instant settlements, and supporting startups and enterprises alike with technology that evolves with them.

Final Words – A Call for Collaboration

As the fintech world converges in Dubai, Payomatix extends an open invitation to businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and partners to join them at the summit. Whether you’re a startup seeking payment integration or a global enterprise exploring cross-border solutions, Booth J4 is where your future payment journey can begin.

For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or booking a meeting, contact: marketing@payomatix.com