Performance Over Participation: IDIGITALPRENEUR Organises Australia Trip for Top Students

In an effort to recognise outstanding performance within its learning ecosystem, IDIGITALPRENEUR recently organised a fully sponsored trip to Australia for a group of its top performing students in January 2026.

The initiative was designed as a recognition program aimed at acknowledging consistent effort and measurable outcomes among learners associated with the platform. According to the organisation, the trip was structured as a fully sponsored experience where travel, accommodation, and local arrangements were organised by the company, ensuring that participating students did not have to bear any personal expenses during the journey.

In many corporate reward programs, recognition trips are typically limited to domestic destinations such as Manali or Goa, and occasionally international locations like Thailand. By choosing Australia as the destination, the platform positioned the experience as a global level recognition of performance within its student community.

The program also included close interaction between students and the organisation’s leadership. Founder Ashutosh Pratihast and members of the leadership team travelled with the students and stayed with them during the visit. This format allowed participants to interact with the leadership team in informal settings such as shared meals and discussions, creating opportunities for conversations around digital careers, entrepreneurship, and future opportunities.

During the visit, the group travelled across multiple locations in Australia. Along with exploring Sydney, students also visited Melbourne and experienced the Great Ocean Road, a well known coastal route that is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most iconic travel destinations.

Local travel during the trip was arranged by the company, and the itinerary was designed to combine international exposure with interaction and learning experiences for the participating students.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Ashutosh Pratihast, IDIGITALPRENEUR operates as a digital skill development platform that focuses on helping individuals develop practical skills that can be applied to online opportunities.

According to the company, recognition initiatives like the Australia trip form part of a broader effort to acknowledge consistent performance and encourage learners within its ecosystem to pursue measurable growth.