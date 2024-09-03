Pixelo Digital Partners with Clay to Enhance Personalized Customer Engagement Solutions in India

Pixelo Digital , a leading global B2B demand generation and go-to-market (GTM) company, has officially partnered with Clay, a cutting-edge technology platform specializing in automated personalized customer engagement. This strategic alliance, led by Pixelo Digital's Founder & CEO Sunil Arya, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the company's service offerings for clients across India. With this partnership, Pixelo Digital will integrate Clay’s advanced personalization technologies into its portfolio, elevating the effectiveness of its clients' outreach initiatives. Clay's platform, known for leveraging data-driven insights to streamline communication processes, boasts over 100,000 users and 2,500 customers, including prominent companies such as Anthropic, Intercom, Notion, and Vanta.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Clay and excited about the opportunities it brings to provide more value to our customers," said Sunil Arya, Founder & CEO of Pixelo Digital. "This collaboration allows us to offer sophisticated, data-driven services, significantly improving the effectiveness of our clients’ engagement strategies."

Thomas, Growth Manager at Clay, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Pixelo Digital has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovative digital marketing strategies and expertise in Clay implementation. Their alignment with our mission to modernize business communication makes them an ideal partner. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will empower clients to achieve more targeted and meaningful interactions with their audiences."

Pixelo Digital has earned a reputation for excellence in sales acceleration, performance marketing, and Intent-based Account-Based Marketing (ABM). This partnership with Clay is set to further strengthen Pixelo Digital’s capabilities in driving personalized customer engagement for its clients.

For more information, please contact:

Pixelo Digital

Email: support@pixelodigital.com

Clay

Email: support@clay.com