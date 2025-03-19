Popees Baby Care opens 85th store in Sarjapur, 5th in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 18, 2025: Popees Baby Care, leading baby care products retailer, has opened its 85th outlet in Trinity Complex, Sarjapur and fifth in Bengaluru amid efforts to boost its presence beyond Kerala.

The company has ambitious plans to open 42 stores during FY26, which will bring the total store count to 118 locations. The expansion will target key markets in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and major metro cities across the country.

Shaju Thomas, Chairman & MD, Popees Group said, “After successful string of recent openings across Kerala, we are delighted to expand our presence in Bengaluru, in line with our long term plan of being a leading retailer in the region. Our vision is to create one of the largest national brands where people will experience the softest and safest baby care product. We believe in delivering quality product, and that’s at the centre of everything we do and the reason for being a store of choice of discerning customers.”

Popees collection of baby clothes caters to every stage of a child's early years, from infants to the playful six-year-old. The company produces everything from baby oil and soap to baby wipes and fabric wash. The product range includes toys, baby soap, body wash, shampoo, lotions, and towels, among others, although a significant share of the sales still come from clothes.