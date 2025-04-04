Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence: A Power-Packed Knowledge Forum by The Business Fame & Scriberlee

The Business Fame, in collaboration with Scriberlee, hosted the third edition of the Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence on March 22–23, 2025. Held virtually from 9:00 to 11:00 PM IST, the event drew together elite minds across tech, innovation, and leadership for a deep dive into the trends shaping the future.

Hosted by Ajay Bairagi, Founder of The Business Fame, and moderated by Riya Gote, Founder of Scriberlee and Managing Editor at The Business Fame, the event was as dynamic as it was insightful. Both Ajay and Riya are accomplished authors and branding experts, with a vision to build powerful platforms for thought leadership and transformation.

Panel 1: AI, IoT & Cyber Threats – What's Next?

The opening panel focused on the rapid evolution of AI, IoT, and the growing landscape of cyber risks.

Srinivasa Susrutha Kumar Nayudu Ambati shared insights from his two-decade journey in evaluating emerging technologies, highlighting the importance of distinguishing genuine innovation from hype.

Ram Sekhar Bodala, Principal Consultant at Amtrak, unpacked the transformative role of AI/ML in predictive maintenance, EAM systems, and how technology can solve real-world asset management problems.

Vandana Kollati, Digital Transformation Leader at Sogeti Capgemini USA, illustrated how AI models are improving equipment uptime in pharma and retail, while also saving costs through cloud migration.

Ajay Nellipudi, expert in Microsoft 365 and Azure automation, discussed digital workplace transformations and how AI/ML is enabling scalable, secure, and compliant ecosystems across industries.

Ramesh Mahankali, SAP Technical Lead, emphasized ERP modernization’s crucial role in enabling agile, data-driven businesses.

Shamnad Mohamed Shaffi, Data Architect at AWS, spoke on designing secure AI-powered data platforms, spotlighting cloud-native architecture and its role in building scalable, intelligent systems.

Panel 2: AI Meets Everyday Life – A Human-Centric View

This session bridged the gap between cutting-edge AI and its impact on people and communities.

Kranthi Kumar Godavarthi, Healthcare Data Architect, revealed how AI is enhancing diagnostics and preventive care by integrating vast medical data into intelligent systems.

Latha Ramamoorthy, VP at a global bank and Women Super Achiever awardee, discussed the crucial role of inclusive leadership and how women are redefining digital transformation in finance.

Venkat Sharma Gaddala, Sr. Application Engineer at Google, explored the integration of Google’s Gemini and Vertex AI into product design, showcasing user-centered innovation in the supply chain.

Sunish Vengathattil, Sr. Director at Clarivate, explained how AI and cloud technologies are reshaping the scientific content ecosystem, with platforms like Web of Science driving academic innovation.

Panel 3: Leading Change – Visionary Tech Leadership in Action

This session addressed the role of tech leaders in driving and managing innovation.

Kuthalingam Sankaralingam recounted his evolution from mainframes to cloud and DevOps, urging professionals to continuously learn and adapt to remain relevant.

Karuppusamy Gopalan, Lead Solution Architect, explained how modern automation frameworks are transforming healthcare data systems and streamlining cloud migrations.

Lakshmanarao Koppada, from PwC Consulting, offered insight into implementing AI/ML in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems across complex industries like biotech, oil, and aerospace.

Dinesh Eswararaj, Sr. Data Architect, showcased how metadata-driven lakehouse architectures are fueling real-time analytics and cost-efficient cloud transitions.

John Selvaraj Arulappan, Lead Application Developer, detailed global payroll transformation projects and how AI-enabled models have optimized operations for multinationals across 100+ countries.

Meet the Minds Behind the Confluence: Ajay Bairagi & Riya Gote

At the helm were two visionaries. Ajay Bairagi, the strategic force behind The Business Fame, and Riya Gote, the storytelling mind behind Scriberlee, curated this confluence to unite global experts and spark real transformation. Both are celebrated authors—Ajay’s OOPS: TOO MUCH NOISE and Riya’s best-selling The Hanuman’s Diary have resonated across audiences.

Their leadership has not only grown the reach of The Business Fame but also transformed Scriberlee into a global content innovation lab. Together, they’ve ghostwritten and published 7+ books in under 6 months—an unmatched track record in thought leadership.

The Impact

The third edition of the Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence delivered powerful insights, practical strategies, and an inspiring exchange of ideas. With its blend of expert knowledge and visionary thinking, it reinforced the need for human-led, tech-powered progress.

For partnerships, speaking opportunities, or editorial collaborations: In a world of rapid change, the confluence proved that when great minds collaborate, innovation is inevitable—and impactful.

ajay@thebusinessfame.com

+91 8421361724

www.thebusinessfame.com