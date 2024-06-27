Remsons Industries Ltd ranked 30th among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27:Remsons Industries Limited, an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four-wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEM’s globally, has been honoured as one of India’s Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024. It has been ranked 30th by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This esteemed recognition follows a stringent assessment process, which includes an independent survey by Great Place to Work®. The survey assessed various aspects of Remsons Industries Limited’s work environment, such as employee pride in the organization, the level of trust between employees and management, opportunities for personal and professional growth, and the overall sense of camaraderie among the team.

Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Amit Srivastava, Remsons Group CEO said, “We are thrilled to receive this honour that reflects our commitment to cultivating a culture of growth and happiness where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. What sets us apart as a business is that we stimulate innovation and creativity by providing extensive benefits and professional growth opportunities to boost their growth. We look forward to attract the right talent, instil pride in our employees, and create an environment that delivers a great workplace experience for all our employees.”

Remsons Industries Ltd. is an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEM’s globally since last 50 years. Headquartered in Mumbai, Remsons has state of the art facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Pardi and Daman in India, & Stourport in UK.

Remsons has been a stalwart in the auto industry for half a century, consistently delivering top-notch products with its mission to combine advance technology, human intelligence to scale newer heights of Product Innovation to make a difference to its stakeholders, the environment and society at large. The company's expertise extends across a range of high-quality auto components, including Control Cables, Gear Shifters, Pedal Boxes, Winches, Jacks to all OEMS within and outside India.

Alongside the achievements, Remsons has also expanded its horizons by signing Joint Ventures in the tyre mobility, infotainment and sensors sectors with Aircom Group, Daiichi Infotainment Systems and Uni-Automation respectively. These partnerships are a testament to the company's strategic growth vision and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers.