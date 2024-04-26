Unmasking Misinformation and Fake News: Safeguarding Elections in the Digital Age/Empowering Voters in the Digital Age

The digital age has revolutionized communication, making information dissemination faster and more accessible than ever before. However, this democratization of information has also opened the door to a menace: fake news.

With India bracing itself for the upcoming general elections, the looming threat of fake news casts a shadow over the very fabric of democracy. In a landscape where misinformation proliferates at an alarming rate, fueled by the rapid spread of information via digital platforms, the need for vigilant gatekeeping has never been more pressing.

The surge of false narratives and misleading information during election periods has become a cause for concern, given its potential to sway public opinion, distort facts, and undermine the democratic process. In response to this challenge, stakeholders across the media landscape are taking initiatives to combat fake news. Among them, Way2News, a Telangana-based hyperlocal digital news app is fighting against misinformation, particularly during the election cycle.

Founded in 2015 by Raju Vanapala, Way2News offers hyperlocal and reliable news stories extending beyond districts, mandals, and villages. Available in 8 local languages, it has more than 45 million downloads and attracts close to 10 million monthly visitors. The platform aims to inform and empower every Indian with the latest news based on language and preference in real-time. This focus on hyperlocal news has proven successful for the platform, resulting in a 24% revenue increase.

Last year, Way2News announced that it would double down on its efforts to combat fake news in response to the rising challenge of misinformation. Since then, the platform has made substantial investments throughout its entire news publishing cycle to ensure that its users receive only trustworthy and unbiased news. The platform has witnessed a notable increase of 10% in the identification and flagging of false stories compared to previous years.

"We formed Way2News with the aim of delivering news in the smallest villages and mandals. And the idea is to make sure that we do this with speed, accuracy, and relevance. We make sure that every piece of content we deliver undergoes rigorous vetting and verification", says Way2News’ Founder and CEO, Raju Vanapala.

At the heart of Way2News' strategy lies the integration of AI and human intelligence, which aims to ensure that every piece of information disseminated is reliable and unbiased. The platform employs advanced AI algorithms to sift through vast volumes of content, flagging suspicious articles and headlines for further scrutiny.

"Technology has revolutionized the way we consume information, but it has also opened the floodgates to misinformation. By harnessing the power of AI, we can sift through the noise and separate fact from fiction. Our AI is equipped to analyze names, numbers, and dates linked to a topic at a primary level. By cross-referencing them with similar or linked topics, we can make informed decisions about the accuracy of the information. Our fact-checking models are continuously evolving and ensuring that accurate and verified information reaches the users." explains Vanapala.

He adds that they understand that algorithms alone cannot win the battle against fake news. In acknowledgment of the nuanced nature of misinformation, the platform has assembled a dedicated team of fact-checkers tasked with conducting real-time verification and debunking false claims. This human touch adds an invaluable layer of scrutiny, enabling Way2News to sift through the clutter and deliver accurate, verified information to its users.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's report on crime in India, cases related to the dissemination of fake news saw a notable increase from 486 in 2019 to 1,527 in 2020 before decreasing to 882 in 2021. Telangana emerged prominently, with 218 reported cases in 2021, comprising nearly 25% of the total cases nationwide. Hyderabad recorded the highest number of cases among cities, with 84 incidents reported in 2021.

Headquartered in a region heavily affected by fake news, Way2news is focused on addressing the problem within its immediate surroundings as well and has taken action on 150 instances of fake news so far, demonstrating its role in combating the proliferation of misinformation.

The efficacy of Way2News' approach is perhaps most evident in instances where swift verification has prevented the spread of misinformation. By promptly identifying and debunking false narratives, the platform has mitigated the impact of fake news, curbing its proliferation and safeguarding the integrity of public discourse.

As India gears up for the 2024 general elections, platforms like Way2News play a crucial role in combating misinformation. The battle against fake news during elections is a formidable challenge that demands collective action and steadfast commitment from news platforms across the country.