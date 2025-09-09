RRP Electronics signs 4 pivotal MoU, in Semicon India (one with TIFR) attesting and strengthening their Atmanirbhar dream of the Make in India

Mumbai, September 08, 2025: RRP Electronics Ltd has signed four strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at Semicon India 2025 conference in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem while positioning the country as a trusted global hub.

The first MoU, underscoring RRP’s expertise and pioneering role as Maharashtra’s first OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) company, was signed with the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). The collaboration involves the HGCAL project related to the upgrade of the CMS experiment at CERN, Geneva. This prestigious project necessitates the use of advanced OSAT facilities and reaffirms RRP’s expertise in high-end semiconductor applications.

The second MoU was signed with Polaron Infotech, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, aimed at embedding robust security across the semiconductor supply chain. The partnership aims to safeguard intellectual property, prevent operational disruptions, and ensure resilience across the supply chain.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this partnership, Mr. Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics Ltd said, “Cybersecurity poses a big challenge in recent times. It is not just a technical necessity but a strategic imperative to embed cybersecurity across the semiconductor supply chain. Polaron Infotech, known for its cutting-edge solutions, will ensure that operations function reliably and securely.”

The third MoU was inked with the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT), Sangli (Maharashtra) to foster talent and skill development for the semiconductor industry. The partnership will support industry-aligned curriculum, new semiconductor-focused courses, and hands-on training, along with internship and employment opportunities at RRP Electronics.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem through collaboration in education. By combining academic excellence with industry knowledge, we aim to prepare a future-ready workforce for the semiconductor sector,” Mr. Chodankar added.

RRP Electronics signed its fourth MoU with MONK9 Tech Pvt Ltd, offering its advanced packaging technology and infrastructure for the company’s forthcoming project. This collaboration further expands RRP’s role as an enabler of next-generation semiconductor solutions.

Together, these four MoUs are expected to generate cumulative revenues of ₹15 crore onwards, while also driving skill development, innovation, and professional courses in semiconductors—identified as the need of the hour for India’s technological advancement.

At Semicon India 2025, RRP Electronics Ltd showcased its advanced expertise in electronic components, chip design support, and system-level integration, aligning with India’s vision of “Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World.”

