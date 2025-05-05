RRP S4E Innovations posts ₹61.75 crore revenue in FY25

Mumbai, May 2, 2025: RRP S4E Innovations Limited, a leading technology solutions provider in electro-optics, has reported ₹61.75 crore turnover for FY25 and PAT of ₹19 crore. The company aims to achieve ₹100 crore revenue in FY26 and PAT of ₹25 crore on the back of orders from The Ministry of Defence and cutting-edge electro-optic solutions tailored to industry needs.

This milestone further establishes RRP S4E Innovations as a key player in the defence technology sector, reflecting its dedication to supporting India's defence infrastructure through innovation and excellence.

The current order book stands at ₹120 crore and yet to be executable order book is at ₹100 crore.

Rajendra K Chodankar, Chairman, RRP S4E Innovations Ltd. said, “We are delighted to report good set of numbers in FY25. The consistent expansion of our order book reflects our growing reputation and trust within the industry. As we continue to innovate and expand, we remain committed to contribute to India's defence capabilities.”

Through an ambitious roadmap, the company aims to achieve an impressive 95% local production by 2026, positioning itself as a market leader in cost-effective, advanced electro-optic solutions.

Disclaimer: The advertiser "RRP S4E Innovations" has paid to get this release published. It contains investment advise that carries a financial risk. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article