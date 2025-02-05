RRP Semiconductor Limited enters Fabless Market with Complete ASIC IP Transfer

Mumbai, February 5, 2025: RRP Semiconductor Ltd. (RRP), a leading player in the semiconductor and renewable energy sector, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards technological innovation and market expansion. In one of its most ambitious initiatives, the company has officially entered the fabless semiconductor market, marking a strategic shift towards independent design and development of semiconductor solutions.

As part of this groundbreaking move, RRP Semiconductor Limited has successfully secured the complete intellectual property (IP) transfer of ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) design from its technology partners in Europe. This achievement follows a series of high-level engagements between company officials and international technology leaders, ensuring the seamless adoption of advanced semiconductor design capabilities.

With the support of its group companies and consortium—already equipped with OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) packaging facilities and Fab prototyping—RRP Semiconductor Limited is now positioned as a comprehensive, end-to-end semiconductor solutions provider.

The newly acquired ASIC design competence enables RRP Semiconductor Limited to manufacture a wide range of automotive components and chips at scale. Currently, many of these components are being imported, presenting a substantial business opportunity. The estimated market potential is expected to grow from USD 25 million to over USD 100 million within two years of deployment.

ASICs are specialized integrated circuit chips customized for specific applications, such as digital voice recorders and high-efficiency video codecs. Modern ASICs integrate entire microprocessors, including ROM, RAM, EEPROM, and flash memory, forming System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions that are crucial for strategic applications.

With the ASIC market projected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2031 to 2034, this technology acquisition positions RRP Semiconductor Limited for exponential growth. By leveraging its in-house ASIC design expertise, the company can now offer tailor-made chip layout solutions to fabrication units for wafer production, enhancing its value proposition in the semiconductor ecosystem.

The comprehensive IP transfer includes expertise in ASIC development workflow, specifications and requirements gathering, front-end design encompassing RTL coding, verification, and synthesis, as well as back-end design covering DRC, LVS, extraction, and tape-out procedures. Additionally, it includes tools and infrastructure such as the selection of EDA tools, licensing requirements, computing infrastructure setup, and lab and testing facilities. The transfer also covers project management aspects like documentation standards, risk management, and timeline management. Furthermore, RRP Semiconductor Limited will conduct workshops and training sessions focused on front-end and back-end design techniques, along with real-world case studies.

With this strategic move, RRP Semiconductor Limited is poised to redefine the semiconductor landscape by offering cutting-edge solutions to the global market.