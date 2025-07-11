Sammy's Dreamland Launches Nature's Boulevard & Sunrise Boulevard in North Bangalore

Bangalore, July 10 2025: Sammy’s Dreamland, one of Bangalore’s most distinguished real estate names, proudly unveils two new premium projects – Nature’s Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard – thoughtfully designed plotted and villa developments that redefine luxury living in North Bangalore.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sammy Nanwani, CEO of Sammy’s Dreamland, remarked, “It’s all about location, location, and location!”, highlighting the projects’ strategic connectivity and aspirational living environments.

Nature’s Boulevard, located just 10 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, is perfect for those who desire convenience without compromising on serenity. Surrounded by greenery and fresh air, it offers a wellness-focused lifestyle nestled in nature’s embrace.

Sunrise Boulevard, located near the scenic Nandi Hills, is for those who seek calm mornings and inspiring views. It promises a tranquil yet connected lifestyle, with easy access to key hubs like Hebbal and Yelahanka.

The grand unveiling event was graced by celebrated filmmaker Mr. Indrajit Lankesh, whose presence lent cinematic charisma to the occasion. Sharing his admiration for the developments, he praised Sammy’s Dreamland for blending nature and modernity seamlessly – a vision that resonates with today’s evolving homebuyers.

Also present was Ms. Sweezal Furtado, the reigning Miss Global India 2024, who added elegance and energy to the event. She expressed her appreciation for thoughtfully planned communities, calling them “a perfect harmony of beauty, purpose, and luxury.”

With a deep commitment to nature-first development, Sammy’s Dreamland is known for creating lush, well-planned communities that offer more than just infrastructure – they offer a way of life. Every project is backed by premium amenities, strategic connectivity, and exceptional appreciation potential.

“At Sammy’s Dreamland, we don’t just offer plots – we build communities that breathe, grow, and celebrate life with nature,” added Mr. Nanwani.

Because at Sammy’s Dreamland, they believe:

YOU ARE NOT LIVING IN LUXURY UNTIL YOU ARE LIVING IN SAMMY’S DREAMLAND RESIDENCES.

With elegant master planning, iconic locations, and the trust of a legacy brand, Sammy’s Dreamland continues to lead the way in Bangalore’s luxury real estate landscape.