Scaler School of Technology Student Becomes Only Indian to Join Apple Developer Academy, Bali

“From experimenting in my college lab to becoming the only Indian student at Apple Developer Academy in Bali—it’s been a crazy, exciting ride,” says Krishna, a second-year Computer Science student at Scaler School of Technology (SST). His journey, which began with sheer curiosity and a willingness to tinker, has now placed him at one of the world’s most prestigious tech training programmes. While two to three students were selected from India, Krishna was the only one to secure a final spot.

“I’m the only Indian here, but yeah, it feels great. The whole process—from applying to finally landing in Bali—has been surreal.”

— Krishna, Scaler School of Technology student

The journey that led him to this international opportunity didn’t start with a long-term goal to work with Apple. In fact, it began with a simple curiosity. “When the Apple Vision Pro came to our innovation lab at SST earlier this year, I just wanted to try it out. But our co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena had a rule—you can only use the device if you build something for it. So I started learning how to develop for the Apple platform just to get my hands on the gadget.”

From Curiosity to Innovation

What began as an experiment soon turned into a passion. Krishna created a basic jungle-themed app to test on the Vision Pro, and that experience got him hooked. Soon after, Urban Company visited SST and presented a real-world problem—how customers struggle to visualize wall panels in their homes. This led to Krishna being part of a team that built a prototype for Vision Pro, helping users preview wall panel designs in mixed reality. “That project really deepened my interest in the Apple ecosystem,” he shares.

Alongside the hands-on work, Krishna also connected with the Swift Bangalore community, attending events that were held at SST and meeting developers working in iOS and macOS domains. It was during this time, around August 2024, that he found out about the Apple Developer Academy.

The Application Process

“The application process was intense. I had to submit a portfolio, and I made sure to include my Vision Pro project, internships I got through SST—at Dukaan and another company—and other college work. Then came an online test on logic, math, and computer fundamentals. After clearing that, I was invited to a group discussion round where we had to solve a problem and present it technically. I think what set me apart was the kind of architectural detailing I could bring in, thanks to what I’d learnt at SST.”

The SST effect

Ask Krishna what helped him the most in getting here, and he’s quick to point to Scaler. “Almost everything I did that led to this came through SST. From getting access to the Vision Pro to having mentors like Mr Sai Mowa, who was heading the Innovation Lab when we worked on the Urban Company project, the ecosystem pushed me forward.”

What’s even more impressive is how SST continues to support him while he’s in Bali. “Right now, I’m not physically on campus. But all my exams are online, classes are online, and I can still reach out to my teachers whenever I need help. The flexibility is amazing. It really makes it easier to balance this opportunity with my academics,” he explains.

At the Academy, Krishna is now diving into not just app development but also design thinking, user research, and marketing. “Until now, I was mostly focused on just the coding side. But here, you do everything—design your app, interview users, and pitch your idea. It’s a whole new world for me.”

Looking back, Krishna credits the culture and peer environment at SST for sparking his interest in iOS development. “I used to just do DSA and basic web dev. But then I saw a friend build a full iOS app, and I thought, if he can do it, I can at least try. That mindset shift happened because of the people around me. Everyone’s trying new things, and that makes you want to push yourself too.”

Advice to Fellow Students?

His advice for young tech enthusiasts in India? “Try everything that comes your way. Experiment. That’s how you find what you love. And also, start thinking from first principles—it helps you really understand things rather than just memorizing them,” the SST student points out.