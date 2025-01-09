Scaler School of Technology Students Create AI Companion to Simplify Interview Prep

“Where do you see yourself in five years?”

What could possibly be the right answer to that age-old interview question, or to the classic “How do you think you can add value to our organization?” We’ve all faced those moments in a job interview, often feeling that mastering the art of interview skills is a daunting task—especially when you know your worth but struggle to express it.

Enter three 19-year-olds who have cracked the code: Ayaan Khan, Abhinav Gupta, and Pritam Sharma, 2nd year students at Scaler School of Technology (SST). These innovative thinkers have developed an AI avatar designed to help you prep for interviews, making the process less intimidating and more exciting.

You might be wondering what makes this special. After all, there are countless bots and websites out there that you've likely used or encountered without much success. However, this is an AI avatar, not just a bot, and it’s modelled after Anshuman Singh, the co-founder of SST. Ayaan, Abhinav, and Pritam, all students at SST, out of admiration for their mentor and Scaler co-founder, created Scaler Companion to reflect Anshuman’s influence on their learning journeys by incorporating an AI avatar based on him, aiming to encapsulate his knowledge and teaching approach.

Instead of merely practicing with online tips, you can now engage with a virtual version of a seasoned expert who has conducted over 500 interviews at top companies such as Google and Meta!

Here are the key features of Scaler Companion:

Company-Specific Mock Interviews: Offers tailored interview preparation with mock interviews modelled after hiring practices at top firms like Google and Meta.

AI Avatar Integration: Features an AI avatar of Anshuman Singh, delivering realistic simulations using his voice and persona for an authentic interview experience. Incorporates his extensive experience from conducting over 500 hiring interviews, ensuring credible and effective preparation resources.

Flashcard Summaries: Generates personalized flashcards after live sessions, consolidating lecture transcripts, notes, and readings to enhance retention and review of course material.

On-Demand AI Support: Provides immediate assistance for course-related questions, addressing approximately 60% of inquiries independently to facilitate uninterrupted learning.

Real-Time Updates: Regularly updates Scaler-related content to ensure students receive relevant and timely answers to their queries.

Advanced AI Technology: Developed using OpenAI and Claude models, with backend support from FastAPI, and enhanced with PlayHT’s voice features and GROQ’s speech-to-text for improved user experience.

Anshuman Singh, co-founder of InterviewBit and Scaler, speaking about Scaler Companion, said, “The successful development of the AI Study Companion by SST students has been an immense source of pride for Scaler. Their contributions have been a true testament to their entrepreneurial spirit. In a short span of time, they have performed at a level comparable to seasoned engineers, showcasing the transformative talent that our programs helped nurture. I feel truly honoured by the students’ decision to model the video avatar for the mock interview module after me. I am excited to see these innovative features already enhancing the learning experience.”

As for their future plans, these young developers from SST are focused on developing new features to improve the platform, including real-time interactive feedback with synchronized lip movements to enhance the interview experience.

Scaler Companion has been tested initially and it has yielded quite impressive results. Using the AI companion has helped users boost their problem-solving skills by 60%, while it can solve 98.6% of the queries independently. It provides realistic preparation for students and has reduced reliance on human support.

