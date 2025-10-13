Shaping the Future of Work: Talent Leaders Converge at Team Marksmen Network's Most Preferred Workplace 2025-26

Mumbai: 2025: Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the Most Preferred Workplaces 2025-26 – IT & ITES summit on September 26th at Novotel International Mumbai Airport. Themed “Future of Work: Where Purpose Meets People and Performance,” the day-long event brought together 200+ senior leaders to discuss the evolving workplace landscape in India.

The summit kicked off with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network, emphasizing the need for organizations to balance purpose, technology, and people strategy. “Today, workplaces are not just about processes—they’re about people, purpose, and performance,” he noted.

Shweta Shalini, State Secretary and Spokesperson, BJP Maharashtra, addressed the audience as Guest of Honour, highlighting the critical role of human capital in driving India’s socio-economic transformation.

The agenda featured a high-impact Panel Discussion on Future of Work: Where Purpose Meets People and Performance, which was moderated by Nidhi Gupta, Partner, EY. Eminent panellists included Priti Kataria, Chief Human Resources Officer, Birlasoft, Susan Cutinha, Global Head - Leadership Development, Organizational Development & Culture, LTIMindtreе, and Priyanka Amonkar, Head - Talent Excellence, People Growth & Development, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions.

The summit also celebrated excellence with a clutch of select organisations recognised as the Most Preferred Workplace 2025-26 in IT & ITES for driving innovation, inclusive culture, and talent-first practices.

The brands celebrated in a gala ceremony included:

Atos Solutions and Systems Private Limited

Bristlecone India Limited

Consero Global

Diebold Nixdorf India Private Limited

Mphasis

Happiest Minds

IBM

Innover Digital

Mantra Softech India Private Limited

NuSummit Technologies Private Limited

Oracle

Opus Technologies

Quick Heal Technologies

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited

Tata Elxsi

Trigent Software

Tech Mahindra

This one-of-a-kind event served as an essential crucible where vision met courage. It is where we brought forth the flame of inspiration, and collectively forged the mettle of organisations blazing a trail of excellence across the workplace, ensuring India's technological might is harnessed not just for profit, but for true purpose that inspires. The time for hesitation is over; the future of the IT-ITES sector demands more of the bold, united steps forward that see the creation of workplaces that inspire us and are preferred by all.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com