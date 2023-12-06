Shark Tank 2 Winner Patilkaki.com Closes Pre-Series A Funding Round with Cap70 Angels, Bestvantage Investments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Patilkaki.com, the innovative savoury snacks company and recent winner of Shark Tank 2, announced today the successful closing of its latest funding round led by Cap70 Angels and advised by Bestvantage Investments Patilkaki, known for its unique and flavourful snack offerings, has quickly become a favourite among foodies and snack lovers around the country. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Patilkaki.com has seen a surge in demand for its products, leading to a need for increased production and expansion.

"We are thrilled to have the support of such amazing investors who share our passion for delicious and innovative snacks," said Vinit Patil, founder and CEO of Patilkaki.com. "With this funding, we can continue to expand our reach and bring our snacks to even more consumers."

"We believe in the vision and passion of Patil Kaki and her team," said Raman Sharma, founder Bestvantage Investments (https://www.bestvantageinvestments.com).

"Their snacks are truly unique and delicious, and we are excited to be a part of their growth and success."

Patilkaki.com has already begun implementing its expansion plans, with new product offerings and increased availability in stores and online. The company also plans to use the funding to develop its e-commerce capabilities further and expand into new markets.

For more information on Patilkaki.com and its delicious snacks, visit https://patilkaki.com/

About Patilkaki.com: Patilkaki offers a range of unique and flavourful snacks that are inspired by traditional cuisines.

About Bestvantage investments:

Bestvantage investments https://www.bestvantageinvestments.com/ is an investment platform that offers one stop solution to all Startups investment needs by offering investors an opportunity to invest in verified startups that are poised to be the unicorns of tomorrow.