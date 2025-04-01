Shubhashish Homes Surpasses FY24 Target with 211+ Cr in Pre-Sales, Achieves 120% Y-o-Y Growth

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 31:Shubhashish Homes, the flagship real estate arm of JK Jajoo Ventures, led by Mr. J.K. Jajoo, has successfully closed FY 2024-25 with 211+ Cr in pre-sales, surpassing its initial guidance of 200 Cr and recording an impressive 120% year-on-year growth from approximately 100 Cr last year.

This achievement cements Shubhashish Homes’ position as one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the region. The robust growth was driven by the successful launch of three major projects:

Shubhashish Prakash – Phase 2

Shubhashish Marina

Shubhashish Forest

Reflecting on this milestone, Mr. MohitJajoo, Executive Director & CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to have exceeded our ‘AbkiBaar 200 Crore Paar’ target, closing the year with 211 Cr in pre-sales. This success is a testament to our team’s dedication, the unwavering support of our vendor partners, and, most importantly, the trust of our customers.”

“Our project launches saw phenomenal demand, with ShubhashishPrakash Phase 2 receiving 140% EOI vs launched inventory, Shubhashish Marina at 130%, and Shubhashish Forest at 110%. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value through thoughtful design, competitive pricing, and superior customer experience.”

Looking ahead, Shubhashish Homes has set a bold target of 400 Cr in pre-sales for FY 2025-26, marking another 100% Y-o-Y growth ambition. The company is in advanced stages of expanding into Indore, a market brimming with opportunity, alongside plans for 3-4 new project launches from its existing portfolio. Additionally, two major launches—one in Jaipur and one in Indore—are in the pipeline, pending land acquisition and regulatory approvals.

“Jaipur and Indore continue to experience a clear supply-demand gap, making the next 18 months particularly promising,” added Mr. Jajoo.

Throughout FY 2024-25, Shubhashish Homes remained committed to timely project execution, further solidifying its reputation. Phase 3 of ShubhashishGeeta was delivered ahead of schedule, while two towers of Phase 4 were handed over nearly a year early, with the remaining towers progressing ahead of committed timelines.

The company also strengthened its position as an employer of choice in the Indian real estate sector. Shubhashish Homes was once again certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning multiple accolades, including India’s Best Place to Work in Real Estate, Best Workplace for Women, and Best Workplace for Building a Culture of Innovation for All. These honors highlight the company’s commitment to a people-first philosophy and a high-performance, inclusive work culture.

With a strong foundation and ambitious goals, Shubhashish Homes is poised for another high-growth year, setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.