SIKICH INDIA WELCOMES SIDDHARTH SHARMA AS HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR

Ahmedabad – July 23rd, 2024– Sikich, a leading global technology-enabled professional services company, has announcedthe appointment of Siddharth Sharma the new Director of Human Resources (HR) for Sikich India. Siddharth Sharma will be based in Ahmedabad, reporting to BobbyAchettu, Sikich Principal and India operations lead, and will work closely with Heather Peters, the Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and her global HR team. “We are thrilled to welcome Siddharth Sharma to Sikich India. This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthening our human resources strategy and ensuring we attract, retain and develop the best talent in the industry,”said Bobby Achettu, Sikich Principal and India operations lead. “With Siddharth's guidance, we aim to further establish our position as a dynamic and inclusive workplace that supports our rapid growth and aligns with our global standards of excellence.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Siddharth Sharma said, “I am very excited to join Sikich and be part of the company’s energetic and knowledgeable Human Resources team. I am confident that, together, we will nurture an environment where talent thrives, and script an epic saga of Sikich India’s organizational growth.”

Siddharth Sharma’s responsibilities will encompass a wide range of areas, including talent acquisition, performance management, employee relations, compliance and strategic alignment. He will play a key role in fostering growth and ensuring compliance.

Siddharth Sharma brings 17 years of extensive experience in HR, marked by a proven track record in leading transformative talent acquisition and hiring programs that have significantly contributed to revenue growth. He is renowned for designing initiatives aimed at boosting morale, fostering teamwork and enhancing job satisfaction, thereby positively impacting employee engagement and retention. Additionally, Siddharth spearheaded the successful implementation of an integrated HRMS platform, ensuring a smooth transition to new technology and processes. His hands-on experience will be invaluable as he embarks on this new journey with Sikich India.

About Sikich

Sikichis a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,900 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

Sikich currently practices in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Professional Code of Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Sikich CPA LLC is a licensed CPA firm that provides audit and attest services to its clients. Sikich LLC has a contractual arrangement with Sikich CPA LLC under which Sikich LLC provides Sikich CPA LLC with professional and support personnel and other services to support Sikich CPA LLC’s performance of its professional services, and Sikich CPA LLC shares certain client information with Sikich LLC with respect to the provision of such services.