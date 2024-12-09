Sport and Innovation Made in Italy: A Strategic Combination for International Promotion

Innovation in Italian sport was the focus of two workshops organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the ICE Agency and Sport and Health. With a national economic impact of EUR 22 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, Italian sport not only stimulates the domestic economy, but also strengthens the country's international reputation. Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, declared: “Sports diplomacy is a strategic priority of foreign policy to promote businesses, tourism and attract investments; sport is not only a showcase for the country, but also an opportunity to promote economic and industrial growth, a driving force of development, well-being and peace.”

The government aims to consolidate Italy's role as a global leader in sport tech, leveraging innovation to improve the competitiveness of Made in Italy. Programmes such as the Global Start Up Programme and the Innovit Centre in San Francisco offer concrete support for the internationalisation of Italian companies. Matteo Zoppas, president of the ICE Agency, underlined: “The promotion of the sports system must go hand in hand with the development of Made in Italy. That is why, during events such as the Giro d'Italia, we involve operators, strategic international buyers and Italian companies to work as a team together with the whole Sistema Italia. Sporting events can be real megaphones to promote our companies abroad.”

Diego Nepi Molineris, CEO of Sport e Salute, highlighted the economic and social impact of sporting events: “The events organised at the Foro Italico alone between May and June 2024 alongside ICE generated an economic impact of 615 million euros for Rome, with a social return of around 250 million euros.”

Scientific research and technological innovation are pillars of the industry. Carlo De Marchis, sports media expert, pointed to sport as a strategic asset for investors, especially American ones. Federico Schena of the University of Verona highlighted the contribution of CeRiSM, which combines research and technological innovation: “Research is the engine of innovation,”he said, recalling that Italy is the fourth country in the world in research in motor sciences.

The Sport tech sector is growing rapidly, thanks also to startups. Paolo Pio of Exceptional Ventures praised the young Italian entrepreneurs: “They are extremely competent, have a strong international approach and global vision.”Gianluca D'Agostino of The Techshop added: “There are interesting signs of interest from international capital and investors towards Italian software champions, especially in the investment phase following the seed round, the so-called 'Serie A'.”

The need for dedicated funding for sports-tech was highlighted by Rohn Malhotra of SportsTechX, while Samir Ceric of BlockSport spoke about the opportunities offered by blockchain: “Sport is absolutely a driving force and blockchain can be a huge help in this development process.”

Giacomo Mollo of iN3 Ventures stressed the importance of training to overcome skepticism and integrate innovation and entrepreneurship. Marco Fassone, a former sports manager, said: “Italy is a magnet for investment, especially in football, thanks to the charm of its cities and the competitive cost of Italian assets compared to their objective and potential value.”

The international success of Italian sport is demonstrated by companies such as Tecnica Group. Alberto Zanatta, president of the company, explained how it has grown from a small artisan shoe factory to an international leader, with 93% of its turnover made abroad. Arena Italia has also been able to innovate and consolidate its global brand in competitive swimming, as explained by its sports marketing manager Luca Moroni.

In the e-sports sector, Luca Pagano of Qlash described how his company has partnered with major football clubs, attracting foreign investment.

MADE IN ITALY WE ARE

Made in Italy Sport arrives on TV around the world Stories of Italian excellence in sport are also celebrated in the TV series Made in Italy We Are, starring champions such as Danilo Gallinari, Gianluigi Buffon and Francesco Bagnaia. The series is available on: Mediaset International | La TV italiana nel Mondo , as well as on the digital domains of the “Sport and Innovation Made in Italy” project.

Opportunities for the future in 5 points

1 - Dedicated funds

Increase investment in the sports-tech sector, which has attracted $100 billion in the last five years.

2 - Digital infrastructure and professionalisation

Develop advanced data analysis systems and train qualified management.

3 - Collaboration between startups and large companies

Promote synergies to stimulate innovation and competitiveness.

4 - Bureaucratic simplification

Reduce barriers to investment, especially in sports infrastructure.

5 - Favourable ecosystem for internationalisation

Create opportunities for Italian startups in global markets