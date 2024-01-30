The Big Book Box secures strategic lead investor with Bestvantage, Unveiling an Exciting Chapter in the world of Books & Literature

New Delhi (India), January 30: The Big Book Box, a beacon in the world of literary subscription services, proudly announces the triumphant onboarding of a new lead investor, setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in its mission to spread the joy of reading. The Big Book Box’s Pitch was also aired on Shark Tank India and their products were loved by all the sharks. They are looking to close their round very soon, so interested investors can still connect with Bestvantage Investments.

The Big Book Box has consistently delighted book enthusiasts with its thoughtfully curated subscription boxes, books as well as merchandises. delivering literary treasures and immersive reading experiences to doorsteps around the world. The funds raised in this latest round will fuel the company's expansion plans and enhance its commitment to fostering a community of passionate readers.

"We are elated to see the enthusiasm and support from our investors who share our vision for a world where the magic of books is accessible to everyone. This funding round is a testament to the belief in our mission and will empower us to bring more diverse, engaging, and enchanting stories to our subscribers," said Surabhi S Rai, Co-founder, The Big Book Box.

The capital infusion will be strategically utilized to diversify the book selections, invest in technological advancements for an enhanced user experience, and expand the reach of The Big Book Box to connect with more book lovers globally. The Big Book Box remains committed to creating a literary haven, where each product is a gateway to new worlds and undiscovered literary gems. " addedDesh Deepak Singh, Co-founder, The Big Book Box

"We believe in the vision of Big Book Box for the possibilities it unlocks for the book loving community. The Big Book Box is not just about books; it's about fostering a love for storytelling, building connections through shared narratives, and creating moments of joy that only a good book can bring." commented Raman Sharma, Founder, Bestvantage Investments

The Big Book Box invites its community, partners, and the media to join in celebrating this milestone. As the company embarks on this new phase of growth, it remains dedicated to the transformative power of literature and the magic of a well-told story.

About Big Book Box:

Big Book Box is a leading literary subscription service committed to spreading the joy of reading. With curated book boxes that captivate readers and foster a sense of community, Big Book Box delivers literary adventures to subscribers worldwide. Explore the magic of books at www.thebigbookbox.com

About Bestvantage investments:

Bestvantage investments https://www.bestvantageinvestments.com/ is an investment platform that offers one stop solution to all Startups investment needs by offering investors an opportunity to invest in verified startups that are poised to be the unicorns of tomorrow.