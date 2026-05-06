The National Buildout: Powering Viksit Bharat -India's Great Infrastructure Ascent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Union Budget 2026 has reinforced the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, positioning it as a central driver of economic growth and long-term national transformation. With a capital expenditure allocation of 12.2 lakh crore for FY2026–27, up from 11.2 lakh crore in the previous budget estimate, the government has signaled a calibrated yet ambitious expansion strategy, while maintaining fiscal discipline with a projected deficit of 4.3% of GDP.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the budget outlines a comprehensive roadmap aimed at strengthening India’s productive capacity, improving connectivity, and enhancing economic resilience. Key announcements include the development of seven high-speed rail corridors, a new dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni to Surat, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

In addition to project announcements, the government has introduced structural measures to improve execution efficiency. These include the creation of an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund(IRGF) to support lenders during project construction phases, as well as the introduction of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) for recycling CPSE real estate assets. These initiatives are expected to enhance capital flow, mitigate risks, and improve project viability.

Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, highlighted that India’s infra strategy is increasingly being shaped as a cohesive national system rather than a collection of individual projects.

Banish Dhar is Principal Advisor to the Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and a strategist, investor, and public thinker working at the intersection of enterprise, public policy, and social impact. Known for his long-term vision and clarity of thought, he blends systems-level strategy with grassroots engagement, championing the alignment of profit, purpose, and transformative change.

According to Mr. Dhar, the scale and structure of current investments reflect a shift toward integrated planning, where infrastructure is viewed as a catalyst for broader economic transformation. He noted that initiatives such as high-speed rail, freight corridors, and national waterways are not standalone developments, but interconnected systems designed to enhance mobility, competitiveness, and regional development.

He further emphasized that policy instruments such as the IRGF reflect a mature financing approach, addressing execution-stage risks that often delay projects, and thereby strengthening confidence among developers and lenders to encourage greater private sector participation.

Industry observers note that the government’s approach is likely to create significant opportunities for companies with capabilities in complex engineering, infrastructure development, and large-scale project execution. The evolving ecosystem is expected to favor firms that can deliver technically demanding projects with speed, efficiency, and financial discipline.

The broader economic implications of the budget are also significant. Infrastructure investments are expected to drive job creation, improve logistics efficiency, and support industrial expansion across regions. By linking transport, trade, and urban development, the government aims to create a more integrated and competitive economic framework.

As India advances on its path to becoming a developed nation, the emphasis on large-scale national development as a core growth driver reflects the government’s long-term commitment to expanding capacity, unlocking investment, and reinforcing the country’s economic foundations.