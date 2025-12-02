The Process and Significance of IPOs in the Indian Stock Market

What is an IPO
- Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI): Regulates and approves IPOs to protect investors.
- Merchant Bankers (Lead Managers): Draft the prospectus, set pricing, and manage the issue.
- Underwriters: Guarantee share sales to meet fundraising goals.
- Registrars: Handle investor records, allotments, and refunds.
- Retail and Institutional Investors: Apply for shares during the IPO.
Why Companies Opt for IPOs
- Raising capital for expansion and new projects.
- Repaying debt to strengthen financial health.
- Enhancing brand visibility and public trust.
- Allowing early investors to partially exit.
- Offering stock-based incentives to employees.
The IPO Process in India
- Drafting the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and Regulatory Approval
- Pricing the Issue
- Application and Allotment
- Listing on the Stock Exchanges
Drafting the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus)
- The company’s financial statements and business model
- Details of promoters and management
- Risks associated with the business
- Use of funds raised through the IPO
- Legal and regulatory disclosures
Pricing Methods in IPOs
|Pricing
|Method What It Means
|Common Use
|Fixed Price Issue
|A set price is announced in advance.
|Used in simpler IPOs.
|Book Building Issue
|Investors bid within a price band; final price is based on demand.
|Preferred in most IPOs today.
Application and Allotment
- Submission of application with fund blocking via UPI or ASBA.
- Closure of IPO subscription window and evaluation of applications.
- Share allotment proportionate to demand or by lottery based on category.
- Credit of allotted shares to investors’ Demat accounts.
- Refund of unallotted amounts to linked bank accounts.
Listing on Stock Exchanges
- Bringing transparency through mandatory disclosure of financial and operational information
- Increasing public participation by enabling retail investors to own shares in growing companies
- Strengthening capital markets by encouraging investment and market depth
- Promoting corporate governance with stricter norms for listed companies
- Boosting economic growth by funding innovation, expansion, and job creation
Common Misconceptions Around IPOs
- All IPOs Guarantee Listing Gains: Listing day performance depends on demand, valuation, and market mood. Not all IPOs yield instant gains.
- IPOs are Risk-Free: Like all equity investments, IPOs carry risk. Poor fundamentals or overvaluation can lead to losses.
- Only Big Companies Issue IPOs: Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) also go public to raise growth capital.
- Subscription Guarantees Allotment: Oversubscription can result in partial or no allotment, especially for popular issues.
Conclusion
