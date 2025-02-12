The VC Fellowship (HireVC) Hosts Its Inaugural Annual Flagship Event, SYNC

New Delhi [India], February 06: The VC Fellowship proudly hosted its first-ever Annual Flagship VC event, SYNC, bringing together a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, investors, and aspiring venture capitalists for an engaging day of insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

SYNC welcomed BlueGreen Ventures as the official VC partner, further elevating the event's stature within the investment ecosystem. The event was graced by prominent venture capitalists, including Anup Jain, Founding Partner at BlueGreen Ventures; Shiva Shanker, Partner at Ankur Capital; Sambit Dash, Partner at RPSG Capital; and Saumya Agarwal, ex-VP of HR at PeakXV Capital, who served as chief guests and speakers, sharing their expertise and perspectives on the evolving landscape of venture capital.

In addition to these esteemed speakers, SYNC witnessed enthusiastic participation from analysts and associates representing over 10 leading VC firms, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with key players in the industry. The event also attracted a dynamic mix of consultants, founders, and students, all eager to explore potential collaborations and career opportunities within the VC space.

Our mission to bring greater transparency to the VC space took a significant step forward with this event. Venture capitalists have been instrumental in driving the growth of the global startup ecosystem, and when so many prominent names come together, extraordinary things happen. The VC Fellowship will continue to be a torchbearer in providing valuable learning opportunities about the VC space: Shawrya Mehrotra, Founder of The VC Fellowship

The event featured a series of panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive networking sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights into investment strategies, market trends, and career pathways in venture capital.

“If you want a career in VC, you must attend sessions like these, which will help you to network and form support both offline and online to see people who you can follow and see how they are pursuing their path”

-Anup Jain, Founding Partner at BlueGreen Ventures.

The VC Fellowship is India’s premier learning experience in the venture capital space. Driven by some of the most prominent names in South Asia’s VC ecosystem, the Fellowship mentors a carefully selected cohort of 30 learners passionate about venture capital, maintaining an elite acceptance rate of just 3-5%.

The Fellowship boasts an illustrious community of 110 fellows, including alumni from top institutions like Harvard, Stanford, MIT Sloan, Columbia, UPenn, IITs, and IIMs, as well as professionals with experience at global powerhouses like JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, and Bain & Co., among others. Some of the fellows are now already placed with Indian & Global VC Funds