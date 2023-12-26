Trademo Chooses Google Cloud and Searce to Unlock Business Growth and Efficiency

New Delhi (India), December 26: Trademo, a prominent provider of financial services, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Google Cloud and its partner, Searce, as part of its ongoing digital transformation journey. Trademo embarked on a digital transformation journey to modernize its IT infrastructure and improve its operational efficiency.

Working with Searce, Trademo migrated its workloads to Google Cloud and implemented a range of Google Cloud solutions, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Google BigQuery, and Google Cloud Armor.

As a result of migrating to Google Cloud, Trademo has achieved significant cost savings and improved its operational efficiency. The company has also been able to scale its business quickly and securely to meet the growing demands of its customers.

“We've had an absolutely extraordinary experience collaborating with Google Cloud and Searce” said Mr Rupesh Dubey - CTO at Trademo. While excellence in technology is expected from Google Cloud, what truly matters is whether the teams can establish trust and a shared sense of purpose, which they did.

Searce's meticulous planning and profound technical insights about Google Cloud have provided us with a robust foundation for Trademo's journey. Searce embodies the spirit of innovation and partnership that we seek, backed by their rich history of collaboration with thousands of technology startups worldwide.”

Trademo expects significant cost savings on its IT costs over three years by migrating to Google Cloud. The company will also be able to make smarter decisions with its data using Google BigQuery and gain advanced protection against DDoS attacks and other threats with Google Cloud Armor.

Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales India at Google Cloud, said, “We are proud to partner with Trademo on its digital transformation journey. Google Cloud is the ideal platform for businesses that want to scale quickly and securely. We are pleased to see that Trademo has achieved significant benefits by adopting Google Cloud, and we look forward to continuing to support them in their future growth.”

Key benefits of Trademo’s adoption of Google Cloud with support from Searce:

• Unlock business growth and agility with Google Cloud’s scalable and elastic infrastructure

• Improve security and compliance with Google Cloud’s advanced security features to protect customer data and meet regulatory requirements.

• Gain actionable insights from data with Google BigQuery to improve customer experience and optimize business operations.

Trademo's digital transformation journey with Searce promises even more innovative solutions and unwavering service excellence.

Ankit Sinha - Vice President, Searce said, “It’s been absolutely thrilling to work with a startup like Trademo that has global aspirations from the word go. Being a SaaS player solving the most complex problems in the Global Supply Chain, Trademo's vision is unparalleled. Our engineering teams partnered closely with the team at Trademo, delivering a seamless experience to run on Google Cloud. We look forward to building the best engineering platform for Trademo.”

About Trademo

Trademo is a leading provider of financial services, offering a range of products and services, including trading, investing, and lending. Trademo is committed to providing its customers with the best possible financial products and services, and it is constantly innovating to meet the needs of its customers.

https://www.trademo.com/

About Searce

Founded in 2004, Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses, leveraging Cloud, AI & Analytics. Searce provides deep technical consulting, hands-on implementation and 24*7 cloud care support enabling the digital transformation of organizations with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. Working with Google Cloud as a top tiered preferred partner and a specialized SI for 14+ years, Searce has been enabling digital innovation by leveraging the entire portfolio of Google Cloud solutions across its 4000+ clients globally.

https://www.searce.com/