Transforming Careers: IIM Ranchi's Knowledge Immersion Program Empowers PGDM Students at iFEEL Pune

The Institute for Future Education, Entrepreneurship & Leadership (iFEEL) Pune successfully concluded the prestigious Knowledge Immersion Program, conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi from 4th Feb to 7th Feb 2025, -a pioneering initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application (3 Days Online and one Day at iFEEL Campus)

Spanning an intensive duration, this one-of-a-kind program provided PGDM students with a dynamic platform to enhance their entrepreneurial and leadership skills, preparing them for the ever-evolving demands of the corporate world. Led by Dr. Radha Yadav and Dr. Amit Sachan, Program Directors, the program was meticulously structured to integrate case studies, simulations, and interactive discussions, ensuring that students gained a comprehensive, interdisciplinary learning experience.

The Knowledge Immersion Program not only provided students with unparalleled academic exposure but also offered a competitive edge in placements. This Knowledge Immersion program serves as a testament to their commitment to continuous learning and enhances their professional credibility.

Adding to the discussion, Dr. Radha Yadav shared, “The enthusiasm and engagement of the students were remarkable. This program has instilled in them a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability, essential qualities for success in corporate roles, entrepreneurship, and further academic pursuits.”

The Valedictory Function marked the successful culmination of this transformative journey, with Dr. Amit Sachan gracing the occasion and delivering an inspiring address to the students. His presence and insights further reinforced the program’s vision of nurturing future leaders.

This program is a testament to the growing need for interdisciplinary learning, where management education converges with real-world problem-solving. By participating in this initiative, PGDM students at iFEEL Pune have taken a significant step toward becoming skilled professionals, visionary entrepreneurs, and effective leaders in the competitive business landscape.

With such a pioneering approach, the Knowledge Immersion Program conducted by IIM Ranchi for the iFEEL Pune sets a new benchmark for industry-academia collaboration, offering students an exceptional learning and career-enhancing experience. Dr Sanjay Salunke , Group Director at iFEEL congratulated on this remarkable achievement.