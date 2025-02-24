Transforming India's Business Finance Landscape, Razorpay Unveils Four India-First Innovations at Razorpay FTX'25

RazorpayX Corporate Cards (with YES Bank): Solving Founders’ Credit Challenges

The demand for AI-driven solutions in business operations has never been higher. As companies strive for greater efficiency, automation, and intelligence in their workflows, AI is no longer just an enhancement—it’s a necessity. Today, businesses want more than just data-driven insights; they need AIpowered systems that can take action, simplify complex processes, and operate autonomously.

In the world of payments and financial operations, where speed, security and accuracy are paramount, AI has the potential to transform how businesses onboard, integrate and manage transactions. With businesses handling millions of transactions daily, there’s a growing need for AI solutions that don’t just assist but actively manage and execute tasks in real-time. Building on the success of Razorpay RAY, which redefined payment experiences by resolving transaction failures instantly and offering real-time solutions, the company is now taking AI innovation to the next level with RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, a groundbreaking suite designed to make payments faster, simpler, and more autonomous than ever. This offers businesses a 10x faster onboarding process, where AI auto-fills business details, verifies documents, and eliminates manual input with RAY Onboarding Assistant; Simplifies payment gateway integration by generating code, testing setups, and automating development tasks with RAY Co-Pilot (AI Developer); offers a 24/7 real-time payment analyst that monitors 20+ critical metrics, detects issues, and alerts businesses before failures occur with RAY Concierge; and enables AI-driven, one-click transactions without checkout redirections for a seamless commerce experience with RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit.

Introducing Razorpay Engage Gift Cards: India’s first Intelligent, Customizable Gifting platform, Redefining Customer Loyalty and Engagement

Despite the growing popularity of digital gifting, businesses sCll struggle with the real challenge—retaining customers meaningfully. The current approach o]en relies on heavy discounts that drive short-term spikes but fail to create lasCng relaConships. Meanwhile, India’s digital gifting market is expected to skyrocket to $31 billion by 2030, yet brands conCnue to bable high acquisi&on costs, low customer reten&on, and unsustainable cash burn. In India, gifting is more than just an exchange of presents—it’s a deeply personal expression of relationships, appreciation, and celebration. Whether it’s a festival, milestone, or a simple gesture of gratitude, the act of giving holds immense cultural significance. As digital payments and online shopping continue to rise, gift cards have emerged as a modern solution, offering convenience, flexibility, and a perfect alternative for last-minute gifting.

Seeing this gap, Razorpay took a bold step into Marketing Solutions last year with the launch of Razorpay Engage—a Full-Stack Intelligent Marketing Growth Suite—following its acquisition of PoshVine in 2022. After two and a half years of deep consumer understanding, Razorpay envisioned a smarter way for businesses to build lasting customer loyalty—one that goes beyond just discounts and ads—and reinvented gift cards and launched its first Engage Gift Cards in partnership with Apple Premium Reseller, Blinkit, and Lenskart. With Engage Gift Cards, businesses have complete control—they can set redemption rules, customize discounts for different customers, and design gift cards for specific products. A single integrated platform simplifies issuing, accepting, and distributing gift cards, while shoppers can seamlessly create and redeem them directly at checkout. Enabled with AI-powered security, these gift cards ensure zero fraud and leakage, making transactions more secure. Additionally, they are now available across one of India's largest rewards catalogs, providing businesses with an unparalleled opportunity to drive customer engagement and long-term loyalty. Speaking at FTX, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, "Over the past decade, Razorpay has been at the heart of India's digital revolution, building financial solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. And now we're entering a new era where financial systems should be so seamless that businesses don't even notice them, they just scale. Speaking of that, I'm personally thrilled about our RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, which I believe will be a breakthrough in intelligent financial automation and power the next generation of commerce. So, soon when your AI assistant finds you the perfect hotel, an OTT subscription, or a limited-edition sneaker - you will not see a checkout page, no redirections, and no interruptions. Instead of being taken away from your journey, payments will happen effortlessly in the background, making transactions smoother, faster, and completely frictionless."

He added, “The future of business finance will not just be about managing money - but about making it move at the speed of ambition. And in a world where India is innovating faster than anyone can predict, the need to rewrite the rules of finance and the need for futuristic intelligent financial solutions has never been greater.”

Commenting on the launch of Razorpay's latest line of products, Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay said, "I believe Fintech is only 1% finished. India is now a global example of fintech innovation. There is so much more to do! With continued innovations like these, we believe together, we will soon change the way payments and business banking have been done in India. AI-powered payments, frictionless credit, and trust-first commerce solutions aren't just innovations, they are the driving force behind the next generation of business success. We're transforming commerce into something that doesn't wait to happen but adapts in real time to the needs of the businesses. All the products we launched today have a play of AI embedded in them, be it Corporate Cards, Engage Gif Cards, or Buyer Protection Program. I believe that as businesses push boundaries and reimagine possibilities, these products that we launched today will fuel their ambitions, unlock new opportunities for them, and shape the future of a dynamic, AI-driven financial era like never before."

As Razorpay continues to push the boundaries of fintech, these innovations mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital payments and business banking in India. By integrating AI, trust, and seamless financial experiences at the core of its solutions, Razorpay is ensuring that businesses don’t just keep up with change but stay ahead of it. With FTX’25, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation, empowering businesses with smarter, more efficient financial tools to scale, thrive, and redefine the future of financial operations.