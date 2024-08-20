UAE-Based NRI Hari Gupta to Invest Rs100 Crore in Indian SMEs, Launches SEBI-Approved AIF

Mumbai, August 2024 — UAE-based NRI entrepreneur Hari Gupta has announced plans to invest ₹100 crore in Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through his company, SkyHigh. Gupta, who has three decades of international business experience, aims to leverage this investment by forming a SEBI-approved Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) to participate as an Anchor/QIB Investor in SME Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Hari Gupta, the president of SkyHigh, has a track record of transforming lesser-known brands into top contenders in various markets, including India. His business journey, which began with a modest $250 loan, has seen remarkable success across multiple countries. Notably, in 2010, Gupta produced a TV reality show titled My First Million, which was broadcast on Zee International TV.

SkyHigh's investment strategy goes beyond just providing capital. The company plans to assist SME promoters in expanding their markets internationally, utilizing Gupta’s extensive network across the UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal, CIS countries, and more. This initiative aligns with SkyHigh's mission to offer comprehensive value-added services, including innovative marketing strategies.

To bolster SME branding and visibility, SkyHigh will employ a range of promotional tools, including extensive media coverage across print and online platforms, newspaper and magazine features, billboards, and celebrity endorsements. Remarkably, all these services will be provided to SMEs at no upfront cost, further easing their financial burden while offering growth opportunities.

Recently, SkyHigh officials attended the Mumbai Money Expo, where they engaged with prospective SMEs and merchant bankers to explore future collaborations.

A prominent celebrity has endorsed this initiative, highlighting the potential for Indian SMEs to expand their brands globally with SkyHigh’s expertise. This investment is also expected to contribute significantly to the ‘Make in India’ initiative promoted by the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

For further inquiries or clarifications, please contact:

Hari Gupta

Phone (UAE): +971 5251 40619

Phone (India): +91 920 50 18270

Email: ipo@SkyHighAmc.com