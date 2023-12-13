Very Much Indian, Renowned Paithani Saree Company, Secures Strategic Lead investor from Bestvantage investments

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Shark Tank Winner Very Much Indian, a celebrated name in the world of Paithani sarees, is delighted to announce the onboarding of a strategic lead investor from Bestvantage Investment. The company has secured a lead investor and expects to close the round before the end of December.

Very Much Indian has been at the forefront of reviving and redefining the traditional art of Paithani saree weaving. The funds raised in this latest round will play a pivotal role in furthering the company's mission to showcase the timeless elegance of Paithani sarees to a global audience. Sharks Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar have invested in Very Much Indian.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Strategic investors who will share our passion and will help strengthen the supply chain in Paithani sarees. Their support will enable us to expand our reach, establish offline presence, innovate our designs, and contribute to the sustenance of this exquisite craft," said Slony Gambhir, Founder and CEO of Very Much Indian.

The infusion of capital will be strategically utilized to enhance manufacturing capabilities, invest in technological advancements, and introduce new design collections that blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics. Very Much Indian remains dedicated to providing saree enthusiasts with authentic, handwoven Paithani sarees that embody the essence of Indian craftsmanship.

"Very Much Indian is keeping our tradition and culture alive and is supporting artisians. We are happy to support them in this endeavour." added Raman Sharma, Founder, Bestvantage Investments.

About Very Much Indian: Very Much Indian is a distinguished Paithani saree company dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of handwoven Paithani sarees. With a focus on authenticity and craftsmanship, Very Much Indian curates a stunning collection of sarees that reflect the cultural richness and heritage of India. Explore the timeless beauty of Paithani sarees at www.verymuchindian.com.

About Bestvantage investments:

Bestvantage investments https://www.bestvantageinvestments.com/ is an investment platform that offers one stop solution to all Startups investment needs by offering investors an opportunity to invest in verified startups that are poised to be the unicorns of tomorrow.