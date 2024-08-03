Vista Auto Care: Leading the Charge in Automotive Care

Vista Auto Care is one of India’s most sought-after brands when it comes to vehicle maintenance and detailing. Growing at a rapid pace, the brand has quickly become a go-to for India’s auto enthusiasts in the aftermarket care segment. Vista Auto Care is a subsidiary of Resil Chemicals, a pioneer in innovation in the specialty chemical space catering to textiles, personal care, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Building on Resil’s legacy of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Vista has carved a niche for itself in the crowded auto care segment. With a vision to transform the auto care sector by providing high-quality, effective, and affordable solutions for vehicle maintenance and detailing, Vista has succeeded in doing just that through their superior range of products.

Product Range

Vista Auto Care caters to a broad spectrum of categories, including car care and bike aftermarket care products. The product portfolio boasts over 250 exceptional products designed to meet the diverse needs of customers. The lineup ranges from high-performance car shampoos, waxes, and polishes for exterior cleaning and shine alongside Interior care with specialized cleaners for upholstery, dashboards, and glass surfaces. Beyond surface care products, Vista offers a variety of specialized performance additives that ensure longer engine and mechanical part life, along with professional body care products that ensure excellence in vehicle detailing. They also have a range of accessories that includes products for helmet hygiene and car fresheners.

Vista Auto Care has business tie-ups with major OEMs and modern retail chains across India. Vista's products are available on the Vista e-commerce website (vista.auto), as well as on popular online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. They are also stocked across car and bike accessories outlets and vehicle detailing centers pan India. Vista is present in over 5,000+ modern trade stores across India, including prominent outlets like Lulu and Reliance.

Innovations and Sustainability

One of Vista’s definitive edges over the competition is its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The dedicated team of experts works in a state-of-the-art facility to develop products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. This in-house capability ensures strict quality control and consistency across the entire product range. The focus on sustainability and the development of more environmentally friendly products is a key aspect of Vista’s innovation strategy.

Vista's Helmet Kleen and Anti Bac products are an ideal example of how the brand is attuned to the needs of the customer, bringing out a range of vehicle and accessory hygiene products and delivering on their promise of all around protection for biking enthusiasts. The Helmet Kleen product is a dual-purpose cleaner that keeps helmet interiors fresh and odor-free while its skin-safe foam effectively removes tough stains from exteriors. With 99% protection against odor-causing bacteria and an award-winning silver-based antibacterial technology, it ensures helmets stay clean and safe for all riders.

Vista's Dry Kleen, a waterless car wash, is another product exemplifying the brand’s vision to bring sustainability and innovation together. This product effectively removes tough grease stains, dirt, bird droppings, and grime with a simple spray and wipe, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Vision for the Future

Vivek Mohan, Director of Vista Auto Care, speaks passionately about the brand’s commitment to innovation and growth. “Our goal is to take Vista Auto Care beyond the Indian market and establish it as a global leader in the auto care industry. We are continuously investing in research and development to bring the latest advancements to our customers. Our aim is to deliver innovative and environmentally sustainable products that ensure you enjoy a new vehicle experience every day."

The products have a strong presence in detailing showrooms, car spas, and other spaces dedicated to vehicle grooming. Vista is also planning to enter the quick commerce space aggressively this financial year with a range of promising products, making it more convenient for customers to access our products.

The brand is also looking at aggressive diversification into ancillary categories, including coatings, home care products, and upping their game with a premium range, Vista Excellence.

The brand's R&D team is in the process of formulating over 10 new SKUs to expand their most popular DIY range which already consists of fast moving items like matt and glossy body spray paint, polishes and waxes.

Experience centers for Auto enthusiasts

Curating the ultimate luxury grooming centers for auto enthusiasts and their vehicles is the next major launch from Vista Autocare for this financial year. The state-of-the-art vehicle grooming centers will be launched across prime locations, inviting customers to indulge in the ultimate pampering experience for their cars and bikes. These luxurious Experience Centers are designed as spas for vehicles, offering top-tier care and meticulous attention to detail. From deep-cleaning treatments to high-end polishes, every service ensures your vehicle not only looks immaculate but feels rejuvenated, after a brand-new makeover from the industry best.

Vista Auto Care has become a trusted staple among professionals and enthusiasts for its reliability and performance. With an emphasis on quality and innovation, the brand’s roadmap ahead continues to focus on their promise to make every vehicle look and perform at its best. Looking ahead, the upcoming launch of experience centers and a new range of DIY products promises to be highly anticipated by auto enthusiasts everywhere.

Mr. Vivek Mohan, Director at Vista Auto Care

