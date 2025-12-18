Why Indian Students Travel to Finland This Summer

Each year, bright young students from around the world travel to Finland to experience learning inside one of the most admired education ecosystems — the Future X International Future Bootcamp.

Developed by Lifology and the University of Helsinki, and led by The Education Initiative of Finland 2030, the program offers a seven-day global learning experience rooted in creativity, exposure, innovation, and real-world problem-solving.

A Global Classroom in the North

Across late summer, fall, and early winter this year, three cohorts of students took part in the program. Participants represented schools from India and the Middle East, including Welham Boys’ School (Dehradun), Kunnskapsskolan (Gurgaon & Lucknow), Venkateshwar Global School (Delhi), BK Birla Centre for Education (Pune), GEMS Modern Academy (Dubai), Habitat School (Ajman), Dayapuram International School (Calicut), MES Qatar, and Sarvodaya School (Trivandrum).

Students began their learning journey across Finland by visiting leading universities such as Aalto University, Haaga-Helia University, and the University of Helsinki. These visits offered firsthand exposure to Finland’s innovation-driven approach to education.

Midway through the bootcamp, learning expanded beyond Finland. The students travelled to Estonia on a cruise across the Baltic Sea, creating an exciting memory and cultural experience. In Tallinn, they visited Tallinn University, interacted with educators, and explored how Estonia — one of the world’s most digitally advanced nations — approaches learning and technology.

Their stay throughout the program in Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, gave them a unique environment to reflect, collaborate, and bond as a learning community.

Learning With Purpose

Workshops focused on Green Tech, Urban Tech, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Students were guided by global mentors to think critically, work in teams, and turn creative ideas into structured solutions.

A major highlight was the European Pitch Competition hosted at the University of Helsinki. Each cohort presented their ideas before expert evaluators, and winning teams from all three cohorts received prize money awards, celebrating innovation, teamwork, and originality.

Adding a warm cultural memory to the week, Santa Claus was specially hosted in Helsinki to meet the participants — encouraging them to stay curious, imaginative, and kind as they innovate.

What Educators Said

Educators accompanying the students shared strong positive feedback about the experience:

“A heartfelt thanks to Team Lifology and Finland 2030 for their wonderful efforts in making the Finland trip such a positive and memorable experience for the VGS students and teachers’ group. It was truly great to see our students learning and enjoying at the same time.”

— Dr. Namita Singhal, Principal, Venkateshwar Global School, Delhi

“Finland 2030 and Team Lifology provided a wonderful opportunity to our students. The exposure, guidance, and mentorship truly helped students discover confidence and their entrepreneurial spirit.”

— Asiya Bedi, Kunskapsskolan Gurgaon

Looking Ahead

The next edition of Future X Finland will welcome only 30 limited cohorts from India and the Middle East. With its blend of university exposure, innovation challenges, cultural learning, and global mentorship, the program has earned recognition as Europe’s most acclaimed certificate program for high-school students.

Admissions are now open — with seats offered on a first-come, first-served basis — for students ready to learn, explore, and experience education the Finnish way: practical, joyful, and future-focused.