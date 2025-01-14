Healthy sleep is crucial for a woman’s overall well-being. Why is it important to sleep? Quality sleep aids recovery, hormone regulation, and stress management. Women often facereasons for sleep disturbance like insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome, often linked to hormonal changes during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. A healthy sleep mattress can significantly improve sleep quality but is often overlooked. This article offers solutions to help women achieve better sleep.

Sleep, why is it important for women

Women need quality sleep as they are 40% more prone to insomnia and twice as likely to face anxiety and depression. Menstruation disrupts sleep for one-third of women due to cramps, headaches, and fatigue, requiring extra rest. Pregnancy further disturbs sleep with restless leg syndrome, depression, pain, and incontinence. Menopause causes hot flashes,waking 85% of women frequently. A good night's sleep is vital for women's mental and physical health. also comes with a 25-year warranty, offering long-term reliability and durability.

Tips on how to get a healthy sleep

One of the first things that all women should do is to make sure that they inculcate an exercise routine in their lives and if not, then they must go for regular evening and morning walks. Daily walks and exercise calm the mind, and tires the body enough to get a healthy sleep every night.

The second most important thing, especially for homemakers, is to avoid afternoon sleep. No matter how helpful it is to get rid of afternoon tiredness, afternoon naps do disturb a good night's sleep and prevent from completing three undisturbed sleep cycles which is necessary for a healthy body.

Avoid alcohol or any related substance at all costs. A lot of people consume such beverages to calm their minds, but in the long term, it becomes a reason for many mental health disorders, that in turn disrupt the quality of sleep of an individual. This applies to all genders across all age groups.

Finally, getting yourself a healthy sleep mattress goes a long way in getting a healthy and undisturbed sleep. A mattress that understands your sleeping needs and helps you sleep peacefully and disturbance-free.

Best Sleeping mattress for women

While other things can be taken care of by yourself, we are here to help you find the best bed mattress that’ll help you sleep better. The one mattress brand in the country that takes care of your sleeping needs like no one else is Sleepwell. With a legacy of more than fifty years and more than ten million customers worldwide, Sleepwell has now become a household name. Taking care of your sleeping needs, Sleepwell has introduced its brand new mattress the Pro Fitrest mattress. Let’s take a look at its features and understand how it is the mattress that you have been looking for.

The Pro Fitrest mattress is a healthy sleep mattress by Sleepwell that was developed in advanced R&D labs. This mattress is a soft top-feel mattress that offers the best sleeping experience. The mattress is layered with three foams and is covered with exquisitely designed fabric that gives it a plush feel surface. The first layer is the Double layered Quilted foam that gives it a soft, cloud-like surface feel. This mattress is also engineered to facilitate airflow so that the mattress does not hold up any heat and gives a cool and dry sleeping experience even in humid weather.

The Soft PU foam gives it a blend of resilience and softness. The Acuprofile support layer that makes up the base of the mattress is designed in a distinct wave pattern that tackles various pressure points of the body and gives it relief. Sleepwell Pro FitRest mattress is recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists for enhanced muscle recovery. It features Acuprofile technology for ergonomic comfort and carefully calibrated firmness for optimal support. The mattress price starts at 6,697 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress is priced at ₹16,065. That’s not all Pro Fitrest mattresses come with a warranty of 25 years. No mattress brand in the country promises a warranty for this long. Meaning with budget pricing you get a mattress that is highly reliable and durable.

We hope that by now you might have understood why it is important to sleep properly, especially for women. If you are a woman who is going through any phase of her life you must know that having a good sleep is the solution to most of your problems. Track the reasons for sleep disturbance in your life, try to resolve them, and invest in a good mattress that’ll help you Sleep well.