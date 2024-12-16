Zyla Health welcomes Rohit Boda to the Board of Advisors to drive innovation and strategic growth

Key highlights:

Gurgaon December 16th 2024: Zyla Health, India’s leading care management platform, announced the onboarding of renowned industry leader, Mr. Rohit Boda, to the Board of Advisors. His distinguished career and wealth of experience marks a new chapter in Zyla’s mission to redefine care management globally with data-driven, tech-enabled solutions.

Mr. Rohit A. Boda, Group Managing Director at J.B.Boda Group and Founder Chairman of RB Ventures, is a 3rd generation entrepreneur poised as a visionary in the Insurance & Reinsurance sector. He upholds a commitment to service-oriented brokerage and steers the Group's operations.

With over a decade of experience in the industry and leadership roles, he brings valuable insights gained from his family's long-standing presence in the Insurance & Reinsurance broking business with trading partnerships in over 90 countries. Mr Boda will help Zyla in unlocking global partnerships to implement Zyla’s clinical risk management solutions with global insurers.

As the healthcare and insurance industries continue to converge, the appointment of Mr. Rohit Boda to Zyla Health’s Board of Advisors is expected to bring significant strategic value. Known for his expertise in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, Mr Boda’s insights will help Zyla develop innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its users and clients. His involvement aligns with Zyla’s efforts to expand its technology-driven health solutions, aiming to make them more accessible and impactful for individuals and insurers.

A forward-thinking investor, he actively supports innovative startups shaping the future. As the Founder of RB Ventures, a Dubai-based entity, he connects global investors with high-impact ventures in the insurance, reinsurance, and insurtech sectors.

“I am glad to join the Board of Advisors at Zyla Health, a pioneering platform transforming healthcare through AI-driven personalised care. At the intersection of health and risk management, there lies an immense opportunity across the regions to redefine wellness for individuals and organisations alike. I look forward to bringing my global relationships to Zyla and unlock -untapped opportunities in the health and wellness ecosystem.” – said Mr Rohit A. Boda

“We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to the Zyla mission. His expertise and visionary leadership are exactly what we need to further our commitment towards outcome-based care. This collaboration will not only drive our business forward but also empower organisations to prioritise health outcomes like never before,” said Khushboo Aggarwal, CEO of Zyla Health.

About Zyla

Zyla Health is India’s highest-rated personalised care management platform focused on improving health outcomes. Zyla enables care at scale for insurers and employers through the AI powered Zyla app (consistently rated 4.7+).

The care Zyla implements spans across medical, physical, and mental health needs, powered by a complete in-house team of doctors and experts. The process begins with a detailed health risk assessment of the population, followed by personalised care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programs.

1) Rohit Boda will provide strategic support on global markets to Zyla Health.2) Zyla Health strengthens their commitment to evidence-based care and holistic employee health with industry-leadin advisors.