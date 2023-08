It was a slow wicket in Pallekele, Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup started in the second host country of the event, But the hosts managed to scrape through to a win by five wickets against Bangaldesh on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Matheesha Pathirana were the two heroes for home team. While the former picked 4/32, the latter hit a match-winning fifty. Charith Asalanka (62) too contributed with a fifty that took Sri Lanka home

Chasing a modest target of 165 for victory, the hosts lost quick wickets early on with openers Pathum Nissanka (13) and Dimuth Karunaratne (1) departing at a team score of 15 runs. However, Samarawickrama dug in his heels and added 28 with Kusal Mendis and then 78 with Charith Asalanka, to take Sri Lanka near the victory line.

Matheesha Pathitrana shines with four wickets #AsiaCup2023 #SLvBAN — Sri Lanka Cricket ???????? (@OfficialSLC) August 31, 2023

For Sri Lanka, Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers. Apart from him, Maheesh Theekshana picked two wickets while Dunith Wellalage, skipper Shanaka and de Silva had a wicket each to their name.