Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Islanders begin campaign, Toss at 7:30 PM IST

The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025 will witness an exciting clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh enters the contest with a boost of confidence following their convincing seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong in the tournament opener. Under the leadership of Litton Das, the team will look to maintain its winning momentum and take a significant step toward securing a Super Fours spot.

This fixture also marks the tournament opener for Sri Lanka, the defending champions from the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. The Lankans, eager to make a strong start to their title defense, will be focused on delivering a comprehensive performance. With a squad that blends seasoned players and emerging talents, Sri Lanka will aim to assert their dominance early in the competition.

Given the stakes, the match is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter. Both teams are eyeing critical points that could shape their journey in the tournament. With Bangladesh seeking consistency and Sri Lanka aiming to hit the ground running, this face-off promises to offer fans a high-octane battle filled with skill, strategy, and passion.