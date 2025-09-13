Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Islanders begin campaign, Toss at 7:30 PM IST
With both sides chasing vital points and early dominance, fans can expect a thrilling, high-intensity clash between two passionate cricketing nations.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025 will witness an exciting clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh enters the contest with a boost of confidence following their convincing seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong in the tournament opener. Under the leadership of Litton Das, the team will look to maintain its winning momentum and take a significant step toward securing a Super Fours spot.
This fixture also marks the tournament opener for Sri Lanka, the defending champions from the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. The Lankans, eager to make a strong start to their title defense, will be focused on delivering a comprehensive performance. With a squad that blends seasoned players and emerging talents, Sri Lanka will aim to assert their dominance early in the competition.
Given the stakes, the match is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter. Both teams are eyeing critical points that could shape their journey in the tournament. With Bangladesh seeking consistency and Sri Lanka aiming to hit the ground running, this face-off promises to offer fans a high-octane battle filled with skill, strategy, and passion.
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
6:52 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: BAN looking to get 2nd win!
Bangladesh heads into the match brimming with confidence after their dominant seven-wicket triumph over Hong Kong in the opening game of the tournament. Led by Litton Das, the side will aim to carry forward their winning form and move closer to clinching a spot in the Super Fours stage.
6:46 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Islanders begin campaign tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi tonight. The 2022 T20 Asia Cup defending champions Sri Lanka begin their campaign tonight under Charith Asalanka against the Bangla Tigers. Action begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 6:44 PM IST