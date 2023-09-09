Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast on September 9 and 10

The inclement weather conditions threat looms over the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Amidst all the rain threat, the India vs Pakistan game on September 10 again got the limelight after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced reserve day for the high-octane Super 4 clash on Sunday. However, the washout threat also looms over the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match on Saturday (September 9).

Let us take a look at the Colombo weather forecast for September 9 and 10 from different weather agencies:

Colombo weather forecast by BBC on September 9

According to BBC weather forecast, there are chances of thundershowers throughout the day in Colombo today. The temperatures in Colombo will be around 27-degree celsius.

Colombo weather forecast by AccuWeather on September 9

According to AccuWeather.com, the showers are predicted in Colombo at 6 PM IST, with cloud cover expected at the start of the match. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the night as well.

Colombo weather forecast by The Weather Channel on September 9

According to weather.com, the rain threat looms preceding the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match, which starts at 3 PM IST. But there was no prediction of rain at the toss and before 6 PM IST.

What is the Colombo weather forecast during India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on September 10?

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by BBC on September 10

According to BBC's weather forecast, there is more than 40 per cent chance of rainfall on September 10 during the India vs Pakistan match.

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by AccuWeather on September 10

According to AccuWeather.com forecasts, there is over 66 per cent chance of rainfall at 3 PM IST during the India vs Pakistan match tomorrow in Colombo.

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by The Weather Channel on September 10

According to weather.com, there is more than 85 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the day in Colombo during Indo-Pak clash.