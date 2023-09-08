Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Reserve day added for India vs Pakistan Super 4 game

In one of the bizzare decision, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added an reserve day to only India vs Pakistan game in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023. India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday (September 10).

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Asia Cup final will be the other game where reserve day will triggered if the match is not completed on the scheduled day.

However, efforts will be made to complete the match on the original day by invoking the DLS method.

As per the rules, a winner in a rain-curtailed ODI game can be declared after both teams play at least 20 overs each.

Colombo weather update

A senior Sri Lanka Meteorological Department official has given the Asia Cup organisers, battling rain woes, some hope that the business end of the tournament could witness better playing conditions.

Athula Karunanayake, the Sri Lanka Meteorological Department director-general, told PTI TV on Wednesday that as per the prediction, the weather will be more conducive for cricket after September 9.

India will take on Pakistan in the Super Four match on September 10 at Colombo, while Rohit Sharma's side will clash with Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 12 and then against Bangladesh on September 15. The final is slated for September 17.

"During this time of the year, which is the end of the southwest monsoon period, the southwestern part of Sri Lanka receives more rainfall. In the last two weeks, we witnessed more rain in the western province. The western province could receive a bit of rain, but after September 9, it would be sunny and cloudy but with very little rain.

"In the coming week, the western province could get a few showers, but by September 17, the day the Asia Cup final will be played, rains are expected to subside," said Karunanayake.

How has rain affected Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka so far?





The India vs Pakistan match played at Pallekele was called-off due to rain without a ball being bowled in the second innings.