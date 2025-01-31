Australia's Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy due to ongoing lower back issues, and it appears unlikely that he will feature in any further cricket this season. This injury could also put his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Lucknow Super Giants in doubt.

Marsh's season has been challenging, and he lost his place in the Test squad to Beau Webster for the final match against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Marsh managed just 73 runs in seven innings and had a limited role with the ball during the series. Fitness concICCerns surrounding him were frequent topics throughout the five-match series.

After the Test series, Marsh played only one game in the Big Bash League (BBL) on January 7. He then opted to rest for the remaining three BBL matches to recover physically and mentally in preparation for the Champions Trophy. However, his back issues persisted, and the selectors have now ruled him out of the tournament. Cricket Australia (CA) described the problem as "lower back pain and dysfunction," though they did not provide further details. Marsh out with back injury

A statement from CA confirmed that Marsh's injury had not responded adequately to rehabilitation, leading to the decision to extend his rest and rehabilitation period. The National Selection Panel (NSP) will decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course.

Marsh's absence will require adjustments to Australia's top-order plans, given that he serves as the T20I captain and has also led the ODI side in Pat Cummins' absence. Jake Fraser-McGurk could be considered as a replacement, although his recent form has been inconsistent, and he is yet to play a 50-over match where he faces more than 50 balls.

Australia already has considerable batting depth in the squad, including spare wicketkeeper Alex Carey. They could opt for an all-rounder like Will Sutherland, or even consider Webster or Cooper Connolly as possible replacements. However, with several batters capable of bowling spin, the team’s options remain flexible.