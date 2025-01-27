IND vs PAK tickets price, how to buy tickets for Champions Trophy 2025

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is just 23 days away, and the excitement around it continues to grow. Adding to the buzz, the ICC on Monday announced the ticket prices and sales date for the matches in the Pakistan leg of the tournament. According to the release, fans can buy tickets for the Pakistan leg group-stage games starting Tuesday, January 28. Notably, despite Pakistan being the sole host for the event, the tournament will be held in a hybrid mode, with India’s matches and one semi-final set to take place in Dubai. (The final will also be held in Dubai if India qualifies.)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket prices

The ICC, in a press release, revealed the ticket prices for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. According to the ICC, tickets will start from 1,000 Pakistani Rupees (309.61 INR) for general tickets, while premium ticket prices will start from 1,500 Pakistani Rupees (464.42 INR).

(Currency conversion based on INR vs PKR value on January 27, 2025)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match tickets

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will the three-pacer formula work for India? While tickets for the Pakistan leg will be available from Tuesday, fans will need to wait longer to purchase tickets for India’s matches in Dubai, including the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match on February 23. Similarly, tickets for the final will only go live after the first semi-final in Dubai concludes, as the final will take place in Dubai if India qualifies. If India does not qualify, the final will be held in Pakistan.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How to buy tickets

Also Read

While the full process of online ticket booking will be available once sales go live on Tuesday, fans can register to receive notifications as soon as tickets become available through the official link provided by the ICC.

Once you open the link, you will need to enter your first name, email address, mobile number, date of birth, place of residence, and favourite team as mandatory details. After registration, the ICC will send notifications regarding ticket sales to your email. You can book your tickets after receiving confirmation that the sale is live.

(The full ticket booking process will be updated here once the sale is live.)

ICC’s statement on Champions Trophy 2025

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill is an excellent choice for Rohit's deputy: Suresh Raina ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya expressed excitement over the official ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting the significance of the tournament being hosted in Pakistan for the first time since 1996. He emphasised the event's appeal, offering thrilling cricket with the world’s best teams competing for the coveted white jackets, and encouraged fans to secure their tickets for the first Champions Trophy since 2017.

Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed called the Champions Trophy a monumental event, offering fans a chance to witness top-tier cricket in Pakistan’s newly upgraded stadiums. He noted that the tournament would feature exciting matches, with affordable ticket pricing making it accessible for fans of all ages. Syed also highlighted the ease of obtaining tickets through official channels, urging supporters to purchase them through authorised platforms and outlets. He invited fans to unite and support teams, including Pakistan, as they aim to defend their title.