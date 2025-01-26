PCB chief rules out Pakistan opener from Champions Trophy 2025 squad

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has nearly ruled out young opener Saim Ayub’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to a significant ankle injury that is currently being treated in London. Saim sustained a fractured ankle during the second Test against South Africa earlier this month in Cape Town, and his recovery timeline has cast doubt on his availability for the prestigious tournament.

Naqvi addressed the media, stating that no risks would be taken with Saim’s long-term career. He emphasized that the young talent’s recovery would be closely monitored to ensure he returns to full fitness. "I am in daily contact with his doctors, and his ankle plaster is expected to come off in the next few days," Naqvi said. "However, it will take time for his full recovery, and we are not going to rush him back for the Champions Trophy. His health and future are our top priority." ALSO READ: 'ICC are not running cricket', Cricket legend Ian Chappell calls out ICC Pakistan yet to announce Champions Trophy squad

The Pakistan selectors have delayed naming their squad for the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai starting February 19, pending updates on Saim’s condition. Saim, who had been in outstanding form, was included in the ICC’s ODI Team of the Year after scoring two centuries in South Africa before his injury.

With a recovery period of approximately six weeks initially forecasted, the PCB has consulted specialist sports injury orthopaedic surgeons to monitor his progress and ensure he is given the appropriate treatment.

As a result of Saim’s likely absence, discarded opener Fakhar Zaman, who played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory in 2017 by scoring a century in the final against India, will replace him in the squad. Additionally, Shan Masood and Imam ul Haq are being considered as potential replacements for Abdullah Shafique, who is also under scrutiny.

The Pakistan team is keen on fielding its best lineup for the tournament, but the priority remains the health and long-term fitness of its players.