Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 start date, playoffs, final venues and live streaming details

IPL 2025 start date, playoffs, final venues and live streaming details

IPL 2025 is scheduled to kick off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as by tradition the first match of the season is hosted at the home ground of the previous edition's winners

IPL 2025 start date

IPL 2025 start date

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has received a new start date of March 21, as per the latest media reports, which is a week later than the earlier reported date of March 14, while the final is still scheduled to take place on May 25. The decision might have come in the wake of the BCCI trying to reduce the workload of players, as most of the big names will be playing in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9 before the start of the IPL. The new date will allow players to get some much-needed rest after the Champions Trophy and have a fresh start in the IPL.
 
 
What will be the venue of first league match in IPL 2025? 
IPL 2025 is scheduled to start on March 21 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as by tradition the first match of the season is hosted at the home ground of the previous edition’s winners. For IPL 2025, it will be Kolkata Knight Riders, who, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, beat Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to lift the IPL trophy for the third time. 
 
What will be the venues for playoffs in IPL 2025? 

Also Read

Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025: Gujarat Giants start training camp in Surat ahead of season 18

IPL 2025 mega auction

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla reveals new start dates for IPL 2025 and WPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer appointed Punjab Kings captain ahead of IPL 2025 season

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, other cricketers, to be summoned in Rs 450 cr Ponzi scam case

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India with Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians.

MI to sport Lauritz Knudsen logo on official jerseys: CEO Deepak Sharma

The BCCI is unlikely to change the tradition regarding playoff games and will host all four playoff games at the home grounds of the two finalists of IPL 2024 — Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host two playoff games, including the final of IPL 2025, while the remaining two playoff matches will take place at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2025 start date, match timings, and live streaming details

When does IPL 2025 begin? 
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to commence on March 21.
 
What are the match timings for IPL 2025? 
Evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST, while day games are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.
 
What will be the venue of the IPL 2025 final match? 
The final match of IPL 2025 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.
 
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2025 in India? 
Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for IPL 2025. However, following the merger of Jio and Star, it is uncertain if the channels from both companies will merge.
 
How can you watch IPL 2025 live streaming?  The live streaming of IPL 2025 matches will be available on Jio Cinema.
 

More From This Section

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings announce FedEx as their lead sponsor

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians along with Lauritz Knudsen leadership unveils the logo that will feature on Mumbai Indians jersey

IPL 2025: Lauritz Knudsen partners with Mumbai Indians as principal sponsor

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood excited for RCB comeback

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp

IPL 2025: Pandya admits Ishan's skill set made auction return difficult

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals cricket academy forms partnership with UK cricket academy

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Shreyas Iyer Pat Cummins BCCI ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon