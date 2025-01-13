Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood included in Australia's squad

Australia has named Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their 15-man preliminary squad for next month’s Champions Trophy , despite both players being rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming Australia pick 'balanced and experienced' squad Cummins, who is currently on paternity leave, will undergo scans to assess the ankle issue he dealt with during the recent Border-Gavaskar series, which Australia won 3-1. Hazlewood is still recovering from a calf injury that cut his participation short in the home Test series against India.

George Bailey, Australia’s chief selector, described the squad as “balanced and experienced,” highlighting that most players have been involved in recent major events, including the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year’s successful UK tour, and the recent home series against Pakistan. Bailey also noted that the squad provides flexibility for the team management, offering various options depending on the opposition and conditions they will face in Pakistan.

The pace attack includes Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis, while Adam Zampa is the only frontline spinner selected. Allrounders Aaron Hardie and Matthew Short have been included, offering additional depth to the squad. Alex Carey has retained his place after making a successful return to the 50-over format in September 2024, following a period of absence from the World Cup squad. Carey also serves as a back-up wicketkeeper, especially with Josh Inglis recovering from a calf issue.

As per the tournament rules, the preliminary squad is subject to change before the start of the Champions Trophy.

Australia’s fixtures include a one-off ODI against Sri Lanka, following the two Tests at the end of January, before they head to Pakistan. They are placed in Group B alongside England, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Australia’s opening match is scheduled against England on February 22. Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa