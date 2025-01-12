ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shakib, Litton Das axed from Bangladesh's squad

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is only 38 days away, with the first match between Pakistan and New Zealand set to take place on Wednesday, February 19. However, despite the tournament being right around the corner, only three of the eight participating teams have announced their squad for the marquee event, with the latest addition to the list being Bangladesh. Drafted alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Group A, Bangladesh is only the second team from the group after New Zealand to announce their squad. The only team from Group B to officially announce the squad is England.

Bangladesh, who are set to start their campaign against India on February 20 in Dubai, made some shocking calls in team selection, where they dropped two of their biggest players in the form of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan.

Big names dropped

ALSO READ: Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke named in New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has faced the axe following a string of disappointing performances in One-Day International cricket. The 29-year-old has failed to score a fifty in his last 13 innings, with six single-digit dismissals in his last seven outings. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also been omitted, largely due to his ongoing suspension from bowling in ICC events. The 37-year-old’s bowling action was deemed illegal during an independent assessment, and his failure to pass a second test sealed his fate.

All-rounder Afif Hossain, pacer Shoriful Islam, and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud are among the other notable players missing from the squad. However, amid the shake-up, experienced middle-order batter Mahmudullah has retained his spot. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain have been chosen as the team’s primary spinners.

Shanto given the charge

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the team, returning to ODI action after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the West Indies tour. The selectors have shown faith in his leadership to steer the team in the high-pressure tournament.

The squad also witnessed the maiden ODI call-up of 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Parvez Hossain Emon, who has previously played seven T20 Internationals. Promising fast bowler Nahid Rana, who impressed in the recent series against the West Indies, also earned his spot after picking up four wickets in his first three ODI appearances.

Bangladesh’s squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana