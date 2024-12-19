Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: India to play matches at neutral venue

The ongoing impasse between India and Pakistan regarding the hosting of ICC events has reached a resolution with a breakthrough agreement for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to a hybrid model that will see India's matches in the eight-team event played at a neutral venue. In exchange, Pakistan's matches in events hosted by India will also be played at a neutral location. India to play at a neutral venue

The ICC Board has approved that matches between India and Pakistan at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle (hosted in either India or Pakistan) will take place at a neutral venue, chosen by the tournament host. This decision will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (in Pakistan), the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (in India), and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (in India and Sri Lanka).

Additionally, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been granted hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where the neutral venue arrangement will also apply. Cricket Australia has been awarded the hosting rights for one of the senior ICC women’s events between 2029 and 2031.

Neutral venues to be proposed by host country's board

The neutral venues will be proposed by the host country’s board and must receive ICC approval. This new model aims to ensure the smooth conduct of tournaments while sidestepping the geopolitical tensions between the two nations, which have often hindered direct bilateral encounters.

Additionally, the ICC has shown no objection to organizing a triangular T20I series involving India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member nation, or possibly an Associate Asian nation to make it a quadrangular tournament. This proposed series is seen as a compensation for Pakistan, which will miss out on hosting India’s matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

While the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, the tournament schedule has yet to be released due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the venues.