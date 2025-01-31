'Don't get friendly with Indian players', Moin Khan before Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has cautioned Pakistani cricketers against forming friendly bonds with Indian players on the field, stating that such behavior could be perceived as a "sign of weakness." His remarks come just weeks before the two teams face off in the upcoming Champions Trophy on February 23 in Dubai.

Moin, who was known for his aggressive approach as a wicketkeeper-batter, expressed confusion over the current trend where Pakistani players engage in friendly exchanges with their Indian counterparts during matches. "It's baffling to me when I see Pakistan and India matches, and I watch our players checking Indian batsmen's bats, patting them, or having friendly chats," Moin said during a podcast hosted by actor Ushna Shah. The former head coach and selector added that, as professionals, players should maintain certain boundaries, especially on the field.

While Moin emphasized the importance of respecting opponents, he believes that being overly friendly can have a detrimental effect on performance. “Our seniors always told us that when playing against India, we should show no quarter and avoid engaging in conversations,” he recalled. “When you get friendly with them, it’s seen as a sign of weakness.”

Moin, who competed in several high-stakes encounters with India, clarified that while he had great respect for many of the Indian cricketers of his era, he kept it professional on the field. He noted that, in his view, excessive friendliness could result in undue pressure on the Pakistani players during matches.

Reflecting on his career, Moin mentioned that one of the biggest regrets for players of his time was not securing a World Cup victory over India. Despite this, Moin still considers both Pakistan and India as favorites for success in the Champions Trophy, highlighting the competitive spirit that exists between the two nations.